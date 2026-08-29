A new Konami PS5 game is one of the highest-rated games on the PlayStation Store. While the Japanese developer and publisher may be past its glory days and less invested in gaming, it’s been ingratiating itself with gamers again by mining its nostalgic IP. This has been via remasters, remakes, and sometimes new games altogether. What it’s not doing is creating new IP, but it doesn’t need to do this when it’s sitting on IP like Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Yu-Gi-Oh.

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The latest is another mine tap of this nostalgic back catalog. And it’s been a successful tap, according to PS5 users, because right now the new release has a 4.92 out of 5 stars after more than 1,000 user reviews. On a 100-point scale, this is a 98 out of 100. With this score, it is one of the highest-rated PS5 games on the PlayStation Store this year. For those curious, the breakdown is that 5/5 stars account for 96% of reviews. Then 2% of reviews are a 4/5. Meanwhile, 1/5 and 3/5 both have 1% of the share. As for the game, it’s Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2.

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Old But Gold

For those out of the loop, it is the follow-up to 2023’s Vol.1 release. This first release featured Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Snake’s Revenge, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. This new volume features Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear: Ghost Babel. Between the two volumes, it’s the whole series minus Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Ground Zeroes, but these are available on modern platforms and didn’t need to be re-released. The second volume does notably lack extras compared to the first collection, though. That said, the second collection is higher rated on the PlayStation Store so far, though it also has 1/9th the amount of reviews, predominantly on account of being new and not three years old. The first collection has a great score itself of 4.79 out of 5.

As a collection, the new volume costs $49.99, and this is the best price point per game. Peace Walker and 4 are also available individually, but they are $20 and $30 each. What makes the bundle a better value is that it comes with Ghost Babel, which is not available individually. Those who can miss out on the launch hype will likely find a discount available during the holiday season. Meanwhile, for those on PS5 Pro, there are no PS5 Pro enhancements, and there is no word of this changing. Right now, there is no word of a third volume, but there are games left in the series yet to get the Master Collection treatment.