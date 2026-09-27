Konami Game Is Free With PS Plus for a Limited Time

A Konami game is free with PlayStation Plus for a limited time. More precisely, free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium between now and the middle of October. When exactly in the middle of October, we do not know. Sony has not provided this information. The good news is that while this window of opportunity is limited, the game in question isn’t very long and can be easily beaten in this limited window of time. And it’s a perfect time to play it with Halloween around the corner, given that it is a survival horror game.

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More precisely, for the next couple of weeks, PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers on PS5 can play Silent Hill 2 Remake for free. This is one of 2024’s best games and a remake of one of 2001’s best games, which also happens to be one of the best horror games of all time. In other words, a very good game is free with PS Plus right now. And given that it only takes about 15 to 20 hours to beat — or about 30 hours if you are a completionist — you still have plenty of time to beat it before it’s removed from the subscription service. The same isn’t true of a Sega game leaving around the same time.

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One of 2024’s Best Games

For those unfamiliar with the 2024 remake of Silent Hill 2, it was developed by Polish studio Bloober Team and published by Konami. The original was notably developed by Team Silent. It is arguably Bloober Team’s greatest work to date. To this end, it has an 87 on Metacritic, which is a very good score, but it is selling the game short according to its various user review scores. For example, on the PlayStation Store, across a much larger sample size, it has a 4.75 out of 5 stars. On a 100-point scale, this is a 95. As you perhaps would expect, it picked up five nominations at The Game Awards in 2024, including, most notably, a nomination for Best Narrative, Best Score and Music, and Best Action/Adventure Game.

For those hesitant about jumping into a series with the second game, don’t be. Silent Hill 2 is a standalone game, with its own characters, story, and more. To this end, this has served as the jumping-in point for many over the years.

As for the survival horror game itself, it puts players into the role of James Sunderland, who must venture into the largely deserted town of Silent Hill in search of his wife, who has been dead for three years.

If this Konami game isn’t your type of Konami game, or you don’t have PS Plus and thus don’t want to spend $70 on a two-year-old horror game, the good news is that Konami last week just re-released one of its classic NES games for free, for everyone.