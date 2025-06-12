Silent Hill Remake Announced by Konami and Bloober Team

In 2024, Konami and Bloober Team released a remake of Silent Hill 2. Following that game’s critical and commercial success, Konami confirmed earlier this year that the two companies are once again collaborating on another game together. At the time, we didn’t know what to expect, though another Silent Hill game seemed like a pretty safe bet. During today’s Konami Press Start livestream, it was confirmed that the studio will once again develop a remake based on the series. At this time, details are very slim, and no gameplay has been shown. However, this should be exciting news for fans of the series.

It has not been confirmed what Silent Hill game is getting remade by Bloober Team. The livestream seemed to imply that this is a remake of the original Silent Hill from 1999 (the announcement featured music from the PS1 game), but Konami’s language surrounding the project has been vague thus far. If Bloober Team truly is working on a remake of the original Silent Hill, it wouldn’t be the first time Konami has approached such a project; 2009’s Silent Hill: Shattered Memories was a reimagining of the original game, though it featured several changes to both the story and gameplay that made it quite different.

bloober team’s silent hill 2 remake was very well-received last year

Unfortunately, we have no idea when to expect this new Silent Hill remake from Bloober Team, but it’s likely still very far away. Thankfully, fans of the series should have plenty to keep them busy in the coming months. Today’s Press Start livestream put a major focus on Silent Hill f, a brand-new entry in the series in development from NeoBards Entertainment. Set to be released later this year, Silent Hill f is significantly different from any past game in the series, moving the concept away from the U.S., and into a Japanese setting, instead. Set in the 1960s, the game is pulling a lot of inspiration from Japanese horror. During the livestream, writer Ryukishi07 talked briefly about the new direction for this particular entry.

On top of Silent Hill f and Bloober Team’s newly announced remake, there’s still Silent Hill: Townfall in development, as well. Townfall was announced back in 2022 alongside the Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f, but Konami hasn’t said much about the game over the last three years. That might be cause for concern among fans, but it’s possible we could start to learn more next year, after Silent Hill f has been released.

Between a new Silent Hill remake, this year’s Silent Hill f, and Silent Hill: Townfall, it seems like there’s never been a more exciting time for fans of the series. Konami appears more dedicated to the franchise than ever before, and the results so far have been very positive. Hopefully the publisher and its partners can manage to keep a high level of quality, so fans and newcomers to the series can continue to look forward to these new releases.

