Cult-Classic PS1 Game Getting New Remake

A fan-favorite PS1 game that first released near the turn of the century is getting a new remake for current-gen platforms in just a few short months. In a general sense, a number of different games that originally launched on the first PlayStation console have been making a return in recent months. And while most of this revival has been thanks to Sony's new version of PlayStation Plus which features classic PS1 titles, one publisher has opted to instead go down the remake route in 2022.

Announced as part of today's Nintendo Direct Mini, Bandai Namco revealed that it will be remaking Pac-Man World, which is a 3D platformer starring the titular video game character. The original Pac-Man World came to PS1 in 1999 and later also appeared on Game Boy Advance in 2004. Two sequels, Pac-Man World 2 and Pac-Man World 3, ended up being released in the years after the original game.

As for this new remake, Bandai Namco is dubbing this version of the title Pac-Man World Re-PAC, and it's set to release pretty soon. Re-Pac is slated to launch on August 26, 2022, and will be coming to essentially every modern platform. This includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

I heard you wanted a remake. 👀



PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC, coming August 26! pic.twitter.com/rYNQW3L91p — PAC-MAN Official (@officialpacman) June 28, 2022

"First released in 1999, Pac-Man World saw Pac-Man's exciting debut to the 3D platforming genre. Now, the remaster that fans have requested is nearly here!" says Bandai Namco's official description of this modernized remake. "In Pac-Man World Re-PAC, Pac-Man arrives home on his birthday to find the Ghosts have kidnapped Pac-Man's family & friends and ruined his party! Pac-Man must set out to adventure through the six areas of Ghost Island to rescue his family and friends, and face-off against the Ghosts' boss, Toc-Man! With enhanced graphics and features, Pac-Man World Re-PAC is platforming fun for experienced Pac-fans and new Pac-thusiasts!"

Are you someone that is happy to see that Pac-Man World is coming back for modern platforms? And did you happen to play the original game on PS1 well over 20 years ago? Let me know your own reaction to this news either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.