New Report Reveals New Uncharted Game Is Coming (and Nathan Drake Will Be in It)

Aside from a minimal remaster in 2022 meant to coincide with the widely despised live-action film, developer Naughty Dog has not touched the Uncharted franchise since 2017’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Rumors have been swirling for years about the franchise’s return, which includes recently. And now a new report has corroborated some of those rumors, noting how Naughty Dog is returning to the explosive franchise.

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This latest report comes from MP1st and its array of sources. This report notes that this new Uncharted game will star Nathan Drake in some form, but it is unclear if he will be the main protagonist, a side character, or merely have some sort of cameo. The report also couldn’t nail down whether or not Cassie Drake, Nathan and Elena’s daughter seen at the end of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, would be the protagonist.

The report also goes on to note how this rumored Uncharted game is not a remake, as some may have stated, but indeed a fully new title. It will also reportedly come out before Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet (which still doesn’t have a release date) but before the officially unannounced The Last of Us Part 3 (or whatever the third game is called). Because of this slate and Naughty Dog’s protracted development cycles, players will have to wait some time before they will likely even see any potential Uncharted game from Naughty Dog.

MP1st explains Shaun Escayg will be directing the game. Escayg was at Naughty Dog from 2011 to 2018 and was a lead cinematic animator on The Last of Us and Uncharted 4 before moving up to director for The Lost Legacy. He left Naughty Dog after that standalone expansion to be the creative director at Crystal Dynamics on the highly criticized Marvel’s Avengers before coming back to Naughty Dog in 2021. He was then creative director on The Last of Us Part 1, the PS5 and PC remake of the first game. As such, he has plenty of experience with the Uncharted franchise and Naughty Dog’s games.

Naughty Dog Is Returning to Uncharted, It Seems

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This has been a popular rumor for some time, fueled by all sorts of sources. Escayg himself posted a picture of an ancient cannon on Instagram in April calling it “research,” which fans took as a tease, given the series’ penchant for old items and architecture. In June, Video Games Chronicle reporter Jordan Middler also said another Uncharted was on the way. Another reputable leaker, NateTheHate, also said in September he had heard Escayg’s game wasn’t related to The Last of Us and later specified that he was talking about Uncharted. Another leaker also recently backed up these claims

But this speculation goes back even further. In May 2025, studio head Neil Druckmann said a second game was in development at the studio and he was only helping produce it and entertained the idea of another Uncharted in 2020. A job listing from 2022 also seemed to imply it was about Uncharted. Former president Evan Wells stated in 2021 that the team still loves Uncharted and doesn’t rule out making a new installment. And while he likely has impact on whether a new Uncharted gets made, Drake’s voice actor, Nolan North, expressed interest in continuing the role as of 2020 after saying the year prior that he was fine with it staying in hibernation.

There was also evidence pointing to how Naughty Dog was done with Uncharted. In 2022, Druckmann said Drake was in “retirement.” The following year, Druckmann noted the team was “moving on” from Uncharted. An Uncharted game was also reportedly in development at Bend Studio under Naughty Dog’s supervision, but it was likely canceled.

It’s all a little confusing, because seemingly all parties have expressed desire to both kill and continue the series at some point. Regardless, the evidence keeps piling up, and seems like Naughty Dog may be going back to the adventurous franchise birthed during the PS3 era.

How do you feel about Naughty Dog reportedly going back to Uncharted once again? Post a comment below with your response.