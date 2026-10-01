GOG Is Removing a Great RPG in 24 Hours

GOG is set to remove a PC game from 2022, which also happens to be a great RPG with old-school RPG flavor, in 24 hours. In other words, PC gamers have until October 2 to buy this PC game before it’s only available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, neither of which offers a DRM-free copy of said game. As for why it’s being removed from GOG, we do not know. No reason is provided. The game recently changed publishing hands, so it’s almost certainly linked to this, which means it should be reinstated in the future. Just to be safe, though, anyone on GOG who has ever wanted the RPG may want to consider buying it at some point today.

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After removing a pair of PC games last month and six back at the end of July, Dancing Dragon Games’ 2D turn-based strategy RPG, Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga, is being removed from GOG on October 2, roughly four years after its launch back in 2022. For those unfamiliar with the game, its closest well-known parallel is likely Fire Emblem. It can also be likened to Tactics Ogre and Final Fantasy Tactics, but Fire Emblem is the best comparison thanks to the shared focus on a character-driven campaign, army management, and tactical battles. The political-fantasy story is also very much Fire Emblem as well. All of this is to say, if you enjoy these games, there is a strong chance you will enjoy this underrated gem.

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One of the Most Underrated Games of 2022

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga notably boasts an 81 on Metacritic, a 94% approval rating on Steam across 7,212 user reviews, and 4.3 out of 5 stars on GOG. Suffice it to say, it’s rated by those who have played it, but not enough people have played it based on its sales numbers compared to the much larger sales numbers of games similar to it. It’s budget in many regards, but with its old-school RPG flavor, this isn’t super noticeable.

Further, the RPG takes 30 hours just to mainline, but this number can get all the way up to 60 hours depending on how much optional content you engage with. At $20, this is a lot of game per dollar.

Those interested in claiming it on GOG before it’s gone, even if it ends up only being temporary, will be transported to the world of Tahnra, which has been devastated after a bloody conflict over succession. Empress Florina ascended to the throne and brought stability to the world, but then she was kidnapped by a rogue general in the name of rebellion. The player steps in as a young academy graduate who ends up commanding an expedition against the general and his forces. There’s more brewing under the surface, though, which threatens the foundations of the world itself.