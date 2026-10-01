Resident Evil Boss Teases Upcoming “Crossover” Between the Remakes and New Games

One of the leads in charge of the Resident Evil series at Capcom has indicated that the games will soon result in a “crossover” between new mainline entries and remakes. For nearly a decade at this point, Capcom has continued to push forward the mainline Resident Evil series while remaking older installments in the saga. And while this strategy has worked wonderfully for the company, Capcom is nearing the point where it will run out of past Resident Evil games to remake. Fortunately, executive producer Jun Takeuchi made it clear that Capcom has been preparing for this inevitability in a way that isn’t yet wholly clear.

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Speaking in a Japanese magazine to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Resident Evil, Takeuchi acknowledged that Capcom will eventually reach the point when the remakes catch up with the mainline games in the series. When this happens, he said that there will be some sort of clash between the two, but didn’t expand on what this means. Although this “crossover” could simply represent the point at which Capcom opts to no longer continue onward with creating Resident Evil remakes, it also suggests that the publisher could look to tap into the story threads from the remake games in a greater way. To that end, Takeuchi said that Capcom had already started doing this with 2026’s Resident Evil Requiem.

“Currently, Resident Evil operates on a two-pronged approach: the numbered titles allow players to experience the ongoing drama of the series, while the remake series lets them experience the past,” Takeuchi said. “Eventually, the remake series will catch up to the era of the numbered titles, and the mechanisms for that are already being considered. In fact, preparations for this have been gradually underway since Resident Evil Village, including the appearance of names like Umbrella and Spencer, and the reappearance of Raccoon City in Requiem. This is all in preparation for a crossover.”

Perhaps the biggest question regarding the future of Resident Evil is tied to the number of remakes that Capcom will continue to make. While a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica is already known to be arriving next year, past reports have indicated that a remake of Resident Evil 0 will follow it. Whether or not the original Resident Evil, Resident Evil 5, or Resident Evil 6 would be next on tap to get remade after this remains to be seen.

What isn’t in doubt, though, is that the mainline Resident Evil series will absolutely be continuing. Resident Evil Requiem was a massive success for Capcom upon its launch earlier this year, which essentially guaranteed that a 10th mainline game will be happening. Despite this, it will likely be a very long time until we see or hear anything about this future installment in the beloved survival-horror series.

What do you think this new tease tied to the future of Resident Evil could mean? Let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section.

[H/T Games Radar]