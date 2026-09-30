Pokopia Is Adding Two New Pokemon at the Perfect Time

Even with all the recent big games like Silent Hill: Townfall, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword, to name a few, Pokemon Pokopia is still one of the highest-rated games of the year. It is still getting updates and is set to see even more in 2027. Events have been part of Nintendo’s ongoing support, and the latest one is coming at a perfect time, as it is all about Halloween.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted by the official Pokemon website, Pokopia‘s Pumpkaboo’s Sweet Surprises event will take place from October 17th at 5:00 a.m. to November 1st at 4:59 a.m. local time. During this time, players can befriend Pumpkaboo, who will be near rebuilt Pokemon Centers, which appear to be adorned with festive neon and Pokemon decorations. Collecting pumpkin candy is key here, and players will need to have learned Camouflage from Zorua at Bleak Beach in order to surprise unsuspecting Pokemon. Surprising them will yield said pumpkin candy.

Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist Are Coming to Pokopia

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

After gathering an unspecified amount of holiday-themed treats, players can go over to Pokemon Centers to exchange them for Halloween-appropriate cosmetics and furniture. As shown by the above slideshow, the selection seems to include items such as a trick-or-treat bucket modeled after Pikachu’s head, a Haunter-esque jack-o’-lantern, and a statue of the Duskull lineage, just to name a few. The puck in the lower right corner of the shop seems to be, as noted by another image in the above slideshow, a reference to the unknown ghosts in the earlier Pokemon games. Players can also then use said items to attract Gourgeist, Pumpkaboo’s evolution. And while this is a limited event, the two Ghost Pokemon will stay around after November 1st.

Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist and both Grass and Ghost hybrid Pokemon introduced in Generation 6, which came with Pokemon X and Pokemon Y in 2013. The two have made their way into other subsequent entries in one way or another, either by being native to the game or requiring a transfer from Pokemon Bank.

Pokopia has had multiple events in the past. These events have revolved around Hoppip, Sableye, Feebas, Jirachi, and Zorua, which brought new cosmetics to the title.

Many events are likely to come in the future, as Nintendo is not yet done with the relaxing and highly acclaimed Pokemon game. While its first paid expansion — the water-themed Bubbly Basin — was released in August, there are at least two more in the works. One is slated for later in 2026 and will include accessories for Pokemon, but the third one scheduled for sometime in 2027 is still a mystery.

What other Halloween-esque Pokemon should be added to Pokopia? Tell us in the comments below.