Classic PS2 Game Now Available for Free

A 2004 game many will have played on PS2 -- as well as the original Xbox and Windows -- is free to download, no strings attached. Unfortunately, for PlayStation fans it is not via PS4 or PS5. Nor is it available via Xbox Series X|S for Xbox fans. Rather it is available via PC, though not via everyone's favorite PC launcher Steam. Instead, the free download comes the way of GOG, a popular alternative to Steam from CD Projekt, the company responsible for series like The Witcher and Cyberpunk. Of course, this deal is only available for a limited time though. More specifically, it is only available until February 22.

What is the mystery game in question? Well, as noted the game hails from 2004, a year that treated gamers to the likes of Half-Life 2, GTA San Andreas, Halo 2, World of Warcraft, Rome: Total War, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, Ninja Gaiden, Burnout 3, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow, Unreal Tournament 2004, Far Cry, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, The Sims 2, Fable, Tony Hawk's Underground 2, Pokemon Emerald, Monster Hunter, Killzone, Red Dead Revolver, and a ton of great sports game. This is just the tip of the iceberg though for one of the best years in gaming history.

In a year like 2004, many games fly under the radar, including cult hit FlatOut, a demolition derby racing game from developer Bugbear Entertainment and publisher Zoo Games. Upon release, the game only garnered a 72 on Metacritic, which is an alright score, but far from critical acclaim. However, it sold well enough to spawn a series that most recently got a new game back in 2017. And now it is available for free, via GOG.

"Drivers thrown across the track, shattered fences, mangled cars, exploding tire walls, and that's just the first corner," reads an official description of the game itself. "Use every trick, shortcut and jump as you battle 7 rivals for the championship. "FlatOut delivers a thrilling combination of high-octane racing, smash-em-up demolition derby action and death defying stunts propelling the driver through the windshield!

