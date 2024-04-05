One of the Greatest PS3 Games Only $1.99 on PlayStation Store

A popular PS3 game is practically free on PlayStation Store, courtesy of the new PSN Spring Sale. More specifically, a PS4 remaster of a PS3 classic is on sale for just $1.99. Normally it costs $19.99, so this represents a savings of 90 percent. Unfortunately, there is no PS5 remaster of the game, but the PS4 remaster is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. The only catch is this deal is only available for a limited time, aka until the Spring Sale ends. The Spring Sale doesn't end until April 25 though, so there is plenty of time to take advantage of this PlayStation Store deal.

Until April 25, PS4 and PS5 users can grab Burnout Paradise Remastered for just $1.99. If you are somehow not familiar with Burnout Paradise, it debuted back in 2008 via Criterion Games and EA. And it was one of the most popular games of its year, hence why it got a remaster a generation later. To this end, it received the PS3's "Greatest Hits" branding. It is a

Widely considered one of the best racing games of its console generation, and cited as one of the greatest games of all time, Burnout Paradise offers about 13 to 26 hours of content, depending how much side content you want to experience. Completionists will want to set aside at least 50 hours though. As for the remaster, it includes all the game's DLC, minus the Time Savers Pack, and supports higher-resolution displays.

"Welcome back to Paradise City! Make action your middle name as you rule the streets in Burnout Paradise Remastered," reads an official blurb about the game. "Tear up the town from hectic downtown avenues to wild mountain roads. Relive the high-octane stunts and wanton destruction of one of the greatest arcade-driving games ever! Burnout Paradise Remastered provides the ultimate driving playground for you and your friends to play online. This remaster includes all add-ons from the Year of Paradise, including the Big Surf Island update, meticulously recreated and ready to wreck in 4K on the PlayStation 4 Pro."

It's also important to note, in case this isn't clear, you will need an active PS Plus subscription to access online elements of the game.