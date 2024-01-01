PS3 and Xbox 360 Cult Hit Confirmed for 2024 Return

A PS3 and Xbox 360 cult hit has been reaffirmed for a 2024 release. The game in question hails from 2012, a great year for all that dabble in the hobby. It was a year that saw the likes of The Walking Dead, Mass Effect 3, Far Cry 3, Halo 4, Dishonored, Persona 4 Golden, Journey, Mark of the Ninja, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Borderlands 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Guild Wars 2, Max Payne 3, Diablo III, FTL, Fez, Spelunky, and Hotline Miami all release. More great games than just these came out, but you get the point. There were also some cult classics that released in 2012 that flew under the radar as well. One example of this is Lollipop Chainsaw, which is the game making the return sometime this year.

We already knew this but recently the game was reaffirmed for a 2024 release, which was reassuring for fans who have already seen the project delayed and seen the previously promised remake downgraded to just remaster. The confirmation has been hand delivered by Yoshimi Yasuda. Yasuda also teases a giveaway starting on New Year's Day, which is today.

"Thank you very much for the messages we received from so many people this year. We will finally release RePOP in 2024, so please look forward to it," said Yasuda in a recent X post. "Also, on New Year's Day, we will start a giveaway campaign for Juliet figures, so be sure to participate."

For those unfamiliar with the original game, it was released in 2012 by Grasshopper Manufacture via PS3 and Xbox 360. Upon release, the game garnered a Metacritic score of 70, which isn't that great, however, it managed to sell over one million copies. And as noted above, it also developed a bit of a cult following over the years.

"Lollipop Chainsaw is the 'un-deadly' story of sweet and killer zombie-hunter Juliet Starling and her quest to uncover the root of a colossal zombie outbreak," reads an official blurb about the game on GameStop. "With her wickedly awesome chainsaw in hand, Juliet slices, dices and splits her way through hordes of the undead, but soon realizes the horde is only the opening act to a festival of zombie rock lords determined to kill the chainsaw-wielding cheerleader. Lollipop Chainsaw is being developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, led by celebrated game developer Goichi Suda (aka SUDA 51) and featuring the musical compositions of the renowned Akira Yamaoka. In addition, Hollywood director and writer James Gunn (Super, Slither, Dawn of the Dead, Tromeo and Juliet) has brought his cult humor and edgy storytelling to Lollipop Chainsaw's script."

The remaster has yet to be revealed, and finer details on what is going to be enhanced, remains to be seen. As noted, this project was originally announced as a remake, but at some point during development, these plans changed. Obviously, a remaster is much cheaper and quicker than a remake. It is also less exciting, but it's been over a decade since fans have seen this game, so we don't think they will mind.