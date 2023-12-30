Xbox Practically Giving Away EA Games for Free With $0.99 Prices

Thanks to the new Countdown Sale on the Xbox Store, two EA games are only $0.99, while another is only $1.99. Normally, to buy all three of these games, you would need to fork over $80, so this represents a substantial amount of savings. That said, all three of these deals are only available for another three days at the moment of writing this, December 30. In other words, you have to act quick if you want to take advantage of the offers.

All three games range from a few years old to roughly a decade old, as you would expect when you are paying candy bar prices for them. All three are technically Xbox One games, but all three are playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility. Below, you can check out all three digital deals, which includes a trailer for each game and an official game description.

$0.99 Games

Anthem

"Unleash Your Power. In a world left unfinished by the gods, a shadowy faction threatens all humankind. Only you stand between the Dominion and the ancient power they covet. Team up as heroes in this cooperative action-RPG from BioWare and EA."

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

"Follow Faith, a daring free runner, as she fights for freedom in the city of Glass. What appears to be an elegant, high-tech city on the outside, has a terrible secret hidden within. Explore every corner from the highest beautifully lit rooftops to the dark and gritty tunnels below. The city is huge, free to roam and Faith is at the center of it all. Through the first-person perspective, combine her fluid movement and advanced combat with the city's surroundings to master the environment and uncover the conspiracy. This is Mirror's Edge for this generation, raising the bar for immersion in action-adventure games."

$1.99 Game

Star Wars Squadrons

"Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience STAR WARS™: Squadrons. Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron. Pilots who enlist will step into the cockpits of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets and fight in strategic 5v5 space battles. Modify your starfighter and adjust the composition of your squadron to suit varying playstyles and crush the opposition. Pilots will triumph as a team and complete tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan."

If you decide to check out any of these games, you should expect the following amount of content, on average: Anthem is 14-53 hours long, Mirror's Edge Catalyst is 8-31 hours long, and Star Wars: Squadrons is 9-15 hours long. The former numbers represent mainlining each game, while the latter represent completionist runs.