PlayStation’s Days of Play Coming Next Week With New Console, Discounts

With the Electronic Entertainment Expo just a couple of weeks away, Sony is pushing its PlayStation lineup into high gear. But those that aren’t attending the show will still be able to take part in a special celebration of their own.

The publisher announced on its blog page today that it’s bringing back its Days of Play promotion, set to kick off next week starting June 8. For the ten days following, fans will be able to get their hands on some great gaming deals while also being able to purchase a spiffy new PlayStation 4 Slim model that will be available for a limited time.

The model, as you can see below, features a black and gold based PS4 system with the button symbols embossed on the side, along with a matching PlayStation 4 controller. This is the Slim model and not the Pro (dang it) but it’s still a steal for just $299. Hurry and grab this while you can.

In addition, Sony will also host a number of other discounts on both hardware and software. We’ve broken them down below:

PlayStation 4 Pro Jet Black console- $349.99

PlayStation VR Bundles- starting at $199.99

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (all models)- $39.99

PlayStation Move Motion Controllers (2 pack)- $79.99

PlayStation VR Aim Controller- $49.99

And here are the discounts you’ll be able to score on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games:

God of War- $49.99

Gran Turismo Sport- $19.99

Horizon Zero Dawn- $19.99

MLB the Show 18- $39.99

Shadow of the Colossus- $19.99

Bravo Team (PlayStation VR)- $29.99

Farpoint (PlayStation VR)- $14.99

The Inpatient (PlayStation VR)- $14.99

There will also be deals on new subscriptions to PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Vue, with the yearly membership service going for $49.99 (for both new members and recurring) and PlayStation Vue being offered for $10 off the Core plan standard price for the first two months before going back to its $44.99 price.

Sony has also promised various discounts in the PlayStation Store during the week so you can grab additional deals on top of what’s already being offered.

It should be a good next few days for PlayStation fans between this promotion and what’s set to debut at E3 in just a matter of weeks. We’ll fill you in on all the exciting announcements!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.