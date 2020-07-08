Massive PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Over 500 PS4 Games
There are currently over 500 PS4 games on sale over on the PlayStation Store sale thanks to a trio of new promotional sales. One of these sales features some of the biggest game son PS4. The other discounts every game featured to less than $15. And the last offers meaty discounts on some of the console's best multiplayer and co-op games.
Included in this sale are some of the PS4's biggest series and games like Star Wars, Dragon Age, Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Far Cry, Dragon Ball Z, Dark Souls, Devil May Cry, MediEvil, Monster Hunter, Nioh, Resident Evil, Just Cause, Bloodborne, Mega Man, Marvel, Ghost Recon, Street Fighter, Battlefield, Contra, LEGO, Outlast, and Titanfall.
Below, you can find a curated list of all the best deals. Games are organized by what sale they are featured in, and then ordered alphabetically. Further, not only is their information about their new prices, but there's a link to every game's unique store page. That said, be sure to hop on these deals sooner rather than later, as each and every one is only available for a limited time.
July Savings
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition -- $28
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition -- $17
- AO Tennis 2 -- $17
- Assassin's Creed III: Remastered -- $16
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag -- $9
- Assassin's Creed Legendary Collection -- $60
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition -- $20
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition -- $30
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition -- $20
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered -- $10
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle -- $17
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - Digital Pro Edition -- $33
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition -- $33
- Code Vein -- $30
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle - N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled -- $37
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle -- $60
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle -- $37
- Dark Souls III: Deluxe Edition -- $21
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition -- $25
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition -- $51
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition -- $3
- Far Cry 4 -- $6
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise -- $15
- Generation Zero -- $15
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds -- $5
- Hunting Simulator -- $14
- Jak 3 -- $7
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy -- $7
- Jak II -- $7
- Jak X: Combat Racing -- $7
- Journey -- $7
- Just Cause 4 - Complete Edition -- $20
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth -- $12
- Knack 2 -- $5
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition -- $7
- MediEvil -- $15
- MediEvil - Digital Deluxe -- $20
- Mega Man 11 -- $15
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle -- $40
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition -- $36
- Need for Speed -- $10
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered -- $15
- Nioh - The Complete Edition -- $25
- No Man's Sky -- $25
- Outcast - Second Contact -- $12
- Overpass -- $30
- Paper Beast -- $19
- Premium Pool Arena -- $5
- Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition -- $14
- Quantic Dream Collection (Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls) -- $15
- Resident Evil 7 -- $10
- Resident Evil 7 Season Pass -- $12
- Rugby 20 -- $25
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun -- $10
- Shadow Warrior -- $7
- Shadow Warrior 2 -- $10
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil's Daughter -- $7
- Silence -- $9
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition -- $38
- Strange Brigade -- $12
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection -- $15
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song -- $15
- The Sinking City -- $20
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition -- $26
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint -- $15
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition -- $40
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 -- $39
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 -- $10
- V-Rally 4 -- $12
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr -- $8
- Warhammer Chaosbane Deluxe Edition -- $19
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle -- $25
- Watch Dogs 2 - Deluxe Edition -- $12
- WRC Collection -- $28
- ZONE OF THE ENDERS: The 2nd Runner - M∀RS -- $7
Games Under $15 Sale
- Agents of Mayhem -- $4
- A Hat in Time -- $15
- Amnesia Collection -- $4
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN -- $2
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN -- $2
- Assassin’s Creed Unity -- $9
- Batman: Arkham Knight -- $10
- BLACKSAD : Under The Skin -- $15
- Chasm -- $10
- Darkest Dungeon -- $10
- Dead Rising -- $10
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory -- $15
- Dollhouse -- $3
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen -- $9
- Everspace -- $9
- Fighting EX Layer -- $10
- Flashback -- $5
- GOD EATER: Resurrection -- $5
- Gravel -- $8
- Graveyard Keeper -- $6
- Hello Neighbor -- $7
- Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek -- $7
- Hue -- $4
- Human: Fall Flat -- $7
- Inside -- $8
- Limbo -- $5
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite -- $10
- Metal Gear Survive -- $7
- Moonlighter -- $7
- My Friend Pedro -- $12
- ONE PIECE Grand Cruise -- $5
- ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition -- $10
- Outlast 2 -- $6
- PAC-MAN 256 -- $2
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition -- $10
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid -- $10
- Prototype -- $7
- Prototype 2 -- $10
- Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn -- $5
- Snakeybus -- $6
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition -- $8
- Sports Bar VR -- $4
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew -- $10
- State of Mind -- $8
- Strider -- $3
- Sudden Strike 4 -- $12
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet -- $10
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment -- $5
- The Deadly Tower of Monsters -- $4
- The Town of Light -- $3
- Titan Quest -- $7
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service -- $9
- Wizard of Legend -- $8
- Yesterday Origins
Multiplayer Days
- Absolver -- $7
- Astroneer -- $19
- A Way Out -- $9
- Battlefield 1 Revolution -- $12
- Battlefield V -- $12
- Brawlout -- $10
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition -- $20
- Carnival Games -- $10
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers -- $7
- Contra: Rogue Corps -- $10
- Dead Rising 2 -- $6
- Dead Rising 2 Off The Record -- $6
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition -- $5
- Garfield Kart - Furious Racing -- $15
- God Eater 3 -- $20
- Jeopardy! -- $8
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes -- $9
- LEGO Marvel Collection -- $18
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition -- $10
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- LEGO Worlds -- $6
- Let's Sing 2020 -- $28
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime -- $6
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Deluxe Edition -- $18
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack -- $6
- Monopoly Plus -- $4
- Mother Russia Bleeds -- $4
- Moving Out -- $17
- Need for Speed Payback -- $12
- Nex Machina -- $5
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers -- $15
- Outward -- $16
- Overcooked! 2 -- $15
- Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass -- $10
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil -- $7
- Resident Evil Revelations -- $8
- Space Hulk Bundle -- $17
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Deluxe Edition -- $24
- Star Wars Battlefront: Ultimate Edition -- $5
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition -- $5
- Super Bomberman R -- $10
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan -- $15
- The Forest -- $12
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extended Edition -- $5
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II -- $3
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III -- $9
- The LEGO Movie Videogame -- $8
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame -- $10
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition -- $10
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse -- $7
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition -- $6
- Trials Rising -- $6
- Trials Rising Gold Edition -- $9
- Umbrella Corps
- UNO -- $5
- Unravel Two -- $10
- Unruly Heroes -- $12
- Verdun -- $8
- Wheel of Fortune -- $8
- Worms Battlegrounds -- $7
- WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition -- $30
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War -- $30
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition -- $48
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.