Massive PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Over 500 PS4 Games

There are currently over 500 PS4 games on sale over on the PlayStation Store sale thanks to a trio of new promotional sales. One of these sales features some of the biggest game son PS4. The other discounts every game featured to less than $15. And the last offers meaty discounts on some of the console's best multiplayer and co-op games.

Included in this sale are some of the PS4's biggest series and games like Star Wars, Dragon Age, Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Far Cry, Dragon Ball Z, Dark Souls, Devil May Cry, MediEvil, Monster Hunter, Nioh, Resident Evil, Just Cause, Bloodborne, Mega Man, Marvel, Ghost Recon, Street Fighter, Battlefield, Contra, LEGO, Outlast, and Titanfall.

Below, you can find a curated list of all the best deals. Games are organized by what sale they are featured in, and then ordered alphabetically. Further, not only is their information about their new prices, but there's a link to every game's unique store page. That said, be sure to hop on these deals sooner rather than later, as each and every one is only available for a limited time.