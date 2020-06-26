New PlayStation Store Sale Features Big PS4 Games for Dirt Cheap
A big ol' PS4 games sale is now live over on the PlayStation Store sale, courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment, featuring big PlayStation games and series like Assassin's Creed, Dishonored, LEGO, Dying Light, Ghostbusters, Persona, One Piece, Need for Speed, FIFA, Madden, Catherine, Sonic, Civilization, DayZ, Battlefield, Jurassic World, and Dead Cells. In terms of sale size, the new promotion is actually a bit light, coming in under 200 games, but unlike many sales of its ilk, there's hardly any filler.
As always, you can find a link to the sale page at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, right below this, you will find a curated list of the sale's most notable deals, organized by price, and then placed in alphabetical order. Further, if you click on any given game, it will bring you right to its store page.
Less Than $5
- Beast Quest -- $4.49
- Bound by Flame -- $4.99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse -- $4
- Impact Winter -- $5
- Jetpack Joyride -- $1
- Magicka 2 -- $4
- Nidhogg -- $4
- Nidhogg 2 -- $4
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 -- $5
- Puyo Puyo Champions -- $5
- River City Melee Mach -- $5
- Seasons After Fall -- $3
- Valley -- $3
$6-15
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey -- $15
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins Deluxe Edition -- $14
- Biped -- $10
- Blood Bowl 2 -- $6
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition -- $9
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition -- $6
- Creed Rise to Glory -- $12
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider -- $9
- Dying Light -- $12
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered -- $12
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst -- $9
- Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 -- $12
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition -- $9
- LEGO The Hobbit -- $10
- MX Nitro: Unleashed -- $6
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM -- $8
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2 -- $8
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst -- $8
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 -- $10
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition -- $8
- Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight -- $15
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight -- $15
- Puyo Puyo Tetris -- $10
- RAD -- $8
- Raw Data -- $14
- Sprint Vector -- $12
- Surviving Mars -- $10
- SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization -- $10
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition -- $15
- Train Sim World 2020 -- $15
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince -- $12
- Valkyria Revolution -- $15
$16 - $30
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall -- $25
- Assassin's Creed® Odyssey Gold Edition -- $25
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition -- $21
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction -- $18
- Catherine: Full Body -- $30
- Citadel: Forged with Fire -- $20
- DayZ -- $30
- Dead Cells -- $17
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection -- $18
- Double Dragon and Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Man -- $30
- FIFA 20 Champions Edition -- $20
- Ice Age Scrat's Nutty Adventure -- $24
- Injustice 2 - Legendary Edition -- $18
- JUMANJI: The Video Game -- $24
- Jump Force: Deluxe Edition -- $29
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition -- $19
- Just Dance 2020 -- $20
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition -- $22
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition -- $20
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection -- $22
- NHL 20 Deluxe Edition -- $17
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition -- $20
- Stellaris: Console Edition -- $16
- Stellaris: Console Edition - Deluxe Edition -- $24
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition -- $22
- The Escapists + The Escapists 2 -- $17
- The King of Fighters XIV -- $16
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV Special Anniversary Edition -- $24
- Two Point Hospital -- $24
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] -- $28
More Than $30
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition -- $45
- Catherine: Full Body Digital Deluxe Edition -- $40
- Civilization VI Expansion Bundle -- $37
- Earth Defense 5 -- $36
- MotoGP 20 -- $35
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition -- $35
- Sakura Wars -- $42
- Team Sonic Racing and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD -- $35
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition -- $39
