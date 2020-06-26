New PlayStation Store Sale Features Big PS4 Games for Dirt Cheap

A big ol' PS4 games sale is now live over on the PlayStation Store sale, courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment, featuring big PlayStation games and series like Assassin's Creed, Dishonored, LEGO, Dying Light, Ghostbusters, Persona, One Piece, Need for Speed, FIFA, Madden, Catherine, Sonic, Civilization, DayZ, Battlefield, Jurassic World, and Dead Cells. In terms of sale size, the new promotion is actually a bit light, coming in under 200 games, but unlike many sales of its ilk, there's hardly any filler.

As always, you can find a link to the sale page at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, right below this, you will find a curated list of the sale's most notable deals, organized by price, and then placed in alphabetical order. Further, if you click on any given game, it will bring you right to its store page.