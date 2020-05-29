New PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Every PS4 Game to Under $20

Sony has launched a brand new PlayStation Store sale that discounts every PS4 game featured to less than $20. This latest sale features a variety of big games and series on the PS4, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Fallout, Friday the 13th, Metro, Just Dance, Metal Gear, Prey, The Division, and Bomberman, plus, in some cases, it discounts games to as little as $5.

As always, you can find a link to the sale in its entirety at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, below this, you will find a rundown of the sale's most salient details, organized by price, and then ordered alphabetically. Included alongside each game is its new price, plus a link to its unique store page.

Meanwhile, if nothing here tickles your fancy, be sure to check out the PlayStation Store's other big sale, which features a little something extra for PlayStation Plus subscribers.