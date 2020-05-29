New PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Every PS4 Game to Under $20
Sony has launched a brand new PlayStation Store sale that discounts every PS4 game featured to less than $20. This latest sale features a variety of big games and series on the PS4, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Fallout, Friday the 13th, Metro, Just Dance, Metal Gear, Prey, The Division, and Bomberman, plus, in some cases, it discounts games to as little as $5.
As always, you can find a link to the sale in its entirety at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, below this, you will find a rundown of the sale's most salient details, organized by price, and then ordered alphabetically. Included alongside each game is its new price, plus a link to its unique store page.
Meanwhile, if nothing here tickles your fancy, be sure to check out the PlayStation Store's other big sale, which features a little something extra for PlayStation Plus subscribers.
Less Than $5
- AER - Memories of Old -- $4.94
- Agents of Mayhem -- $3.99
- Agony -- $4.99
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Freedom Cry -- $2.49
- Chaos on Deponia -- $4.93
- Crypt of the NecroDancer -- $4.49
- Deponia -- $4.93
- Dungeons 2 -- $4.49
- Friday the 13th: The Game -- $4.99
- Goodbye Deponia -- $4.93
- Lords of the Fallen -- $3.99
- METAL GEAR SOLID V: GROUND ZEROES -- $2.99
- METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN -- $3.99
- MONOPOLY DEAL -- $2.99
- Nex Machina -- $4.99
- Slender: The Arrival -- $2.49
- SteamWorld Dig -- $2.49
- SteamWorld Heist -- $3.74
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War -- $4.49
$5 - $10
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade -- $6.99
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers -- $6.99
- DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATION VR BUNDLE -- $8.99
- Eagle Flight -- $5.99
- Goosebumps: The Game -- $5.24
- Grand Ages: Medieval -- $9.99
- Intruders: Hide and Seek -- $5.99
- Kona VR Bundle -- $7.99
- Late Shift -- $7.49
- Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition -- $5.99
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Standard Edition -- $9.99
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame -- $8.99
- Moonlighter -- $6.99
- Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM - Season Pass -- $9.99
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil -- $7.04
- Project CARS 2 -- $8.99
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series -- $6.99
- Revenant Saga -- $5.99
- Silence -- $9.89
- Sports Bar VR -- $6.99
- State of Mind -- $9.99
- SteamWorld Dig 2 -- $7.99
- Strange Brigade -- $7.49
- Super Bomberman R -- $9.99
- Thumper -- $5.99
- Trials Rising -- $7.49
More Than $10
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition -- $19.99
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Season Pass -- $19.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition -- $13.99
- Battlezone Gold Edition -- $13.99
- Fallout 4 -- $14.99
- Far Cry 5 Season Pass -- $14.99
- Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition -- $11.54
- GRID Launch Edition -- $15.99
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack -- $11.99
- Just Dance 2020 -- $19.99
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth -- $14.79
- Layers of Fear 2 -- $10.19
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Deluxe Edition -- $17.99
- Metro Exodus Expansion Pass -- $12.19
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers -- $14.99
- ONE PIECE World Seeker Episode Pass -- $15
- Pool Nation -- $11.99
- Prey -- $14.99
- Project CARS 2 Season Pass -- $14.99
- Riverbond -- $12.49
- SEGA Genesis Classics -- $11.99
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun -- $15.99
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Deluxe Edition -- $19.99
- Strange Brigade Digital Deluxe Edition -- $11.99
- Sudden Strike 4 -- $11.99
- The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR -- $14.99
- The Crew 2 -- $12.49
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle -- $16.49
- Trials Rising Gold Edition -- $11.49
- Tropico 5 - Complete Collection -- $13.99
- Trover Saves the Universe -- $17.99
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard -- $15.99
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide -- $11.99
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 -- $14.99
- Warhammer Vermintide - The Ultimate Edition -- $14.99
- Watch Dogs 2 - Gold Edition -- $17.99
- Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip -- $19.99
