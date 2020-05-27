New PS4 Store Sale Features Double Discounts for PlayStation Plus Members

Sony has launched another new PlayStation Store sale, discounting a smattering of new and classic PS4 games in the process. In addition to the Under $15 sale, the PlayStation storefront is now hosting a brand new run of the Double Discounts sale, which offers hearty discounts to PlayStation Plus members specifically. Featured in the sale are some of the PS4's biggest and most popular games, like Persona 5, Batman, Zombie Army 4, and many more.

For those that don't know how the Double Discounts sale works, it offers a normal discount available to everyone, and then an additional discount that doubles the savings for PlayStation Plus members. For example, if a game is 40 percent off for all PlayStation 4 users, it will be 80 percent off for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

That said, you can find a link to the sale page at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, below this, you will find a rundown of all the salient deals organized by price and then ordered alphabetically.