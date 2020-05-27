New PS4 Store Sale Features Double Discounts for PlayStation Plus Members
Sony has launched another new PlayStation Store sale, discounting a smattering of new and classic PS4 games in the process. In addition to the Under $15 sale, the PlayStation storefront is now hosting a brand new run of the Double Discounts sale, which offers hearty discounts to PlayStation Plus members specifically. Featured in the sale are some of the PS4's biggest and most popular games, like Persona 5, Batman, Zombie Army 4, and many more.
For those that don't know how the Double Discounts sale works, it offers a normal discount available to everyone, and then an additional discount that doubles the savings for PlayStation Plus members. For example, if a game is 40 percent off for all PlayStation 4 users, it will be 80 percent off for PlayStation Plus subscribers.
That said, you can find a link to the sale page at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, below this, you will find a rundown of all the salient deals organized by price and then ordered alphabetically.
Less Than $10
- ASSASSIN’S CREED ROGUE HD -- $9.59 -- Normally $29.99
- BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT PREMIUM EDITION -- $9.99 -- Normally $39.99
- BATMAN: RETURN TO ARKHAM --$9.99 -- Normally $19.99
- BIRTHDAYS THE BEGINNING -- $8.39 -- Normally $39.99
- CARNIVAL GAMES VR -- $5.19 -- Normally $19.99
- CREED: RISE TO GLORY -- $8.99 -- Normally $29.99
- FELIX THE REAPER -- $8.49 -- Normally $24.99
- GRAND KINGDOM -- $8.99 -- Normally $29.99
- GRAVEL -- $7.99 -- Normally $39.99
- HATOFUL BOYFRIEND -- $1.99 -- Normally $9.99
- HOTLINE MIAMI COLLECTION -- $7.99 -- Normally $19.99
- KONA -- $2.99 -- Normally $14.99
- LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2 DELUXE EDITION -- $8.74 -- Normally $34.99
- LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS DELUXE EDITION -- $7.49 -- Normally $29.99
- MIGHTY NO. 9 -- $3.99 -- Normally $19.99
- MONOPOLY PLUS -- $4.49 -- Normally $14.99
- MOTOGP 19 -- $7.99 -- Normally $39.99
- MXGP PRO -- $9.99 -- Normally $49.99
- NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK -- $3.99 -- Normally $19.99
- NOT A HERO -- $2.59 -- Normally $12.99
- PERSONA 5 -- $7.99 -- Normally $19.99
- PROTOTYPE -- $8.99 -- Normally $29.99
- RAW DATA -- $7.99 -- Normally 39.99
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 BIOHAZARD: END OF ZOE --$7.49 -- Normally $14.99
- RIDE 3 -- $9.99 -- Normally $49.99
- ROBINSON: THE JOURNEY -- $5.99 -- Normally $29.99
- SNIPER ELITE 3 ULTIMATE EDITION -- $7.99 -- Normally $39.99
- STRAFE -- $7.49 -- Normally $14.99
- THE FOREST -- $9.99 -- Normally $19.99
- UNO -- $2.99 -- Normally $9.99
- YAKUZA KIWAMI -- $9.99 -- Normally $19.99
- YESTERDAY ORIGINS -- $4.99 -- Normally $24.99
More Than $10
- ASSASSIN’S CREED III REMASTERED -- $15.99 -- Normally $39.99
- ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS – GOLD EDITION -- $19.99 -- Normally $99.99
- ASSASSIN’S CREED TRIPLE PACK: BLACK FLAG, UNITY, SYNDICATE -- $21.59 -- $89.99
- BUS SIMULATOR -- $19.99 -- Normally $39.99
- CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE GOLD EDITION -- $23.99 -- Normally $59.99
- CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE SEASON PASS -- $19.99 -- Normally $49.99
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS III – SEASON PASS -- $19.99 -- Normally $49.99
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS III – ZOMBIES CHRONICLES EDITION -- $23.99 -- Normally $59.99
- CALL OF DUTY: WWII – SEASON PASS --$19.99 -- Normally $49.99
- CARNIVAL GAMES -- $10.39 -- Normally $39.99
- CATHERINE: FULL BODY DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION -- $39.99 -- Normally $79.99
- CONAN EXILES -- $19.99 -- Normally $49.99
- LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAM DELUXE EDITION -- $10.49 -- Normally $34.99
- LEGO MARVEL COLLECTION -- $14.99 -- Normally $59.99
- MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS 3 – SPECIAL EDITION -- $39.99 -- Normally $79.99
- MXGP 2019 – THE OFFICIAL MOTOCROSS VIDEOGAME --$14.99 -- Normally $49.99
- NO MAN’S SKY -- $24.99 -- Normally $49.99
- OUTWARD -- $19.99 -- Normally $39.99
- OVERPASS --$35.99 -- Normally $59.99
- PERSONA 5: ULTIMATE EDITION -- $33.99 -- Normally $84.99
- PROTOTYPE 2 -- $11.99 -- Normally $39.99
- PSYCHO-PASS: MANDATORY HAPPINESS --$11.99 -- Normally $29.99
- PUYOPUYO TETRIS -- $11.99 -- Normally $19.99
- RESIDENT EVIL TRIPLE PACK -- $23.79 -- Normally $59.49
- RESIDENT EVIL: DELUXE ORIGINS BUNDLE -- $10.39 -- Normally $39.99
- SHENMUE III -- $23.99 -- Normally $59.99
- SHENMUE III – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION -- $29.99 -- Normally $74.99
- SNK 40TH ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION -- $19.99 -- Normally $39.99
- SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE GOLD EDITION -- $23.99 -- Normally $79.99
- SPRINT VECTOR -- $14.99 -- Normally $29.99
- TEAM SONIC RACING -- $19.99 -- Normally $39.99
- TENNIS WORLD TOUR -- $11.99 -- Normally $59.99
- THE CREW 2 GOLD EDITION -- $21.59 -- Normally $89.99
- THE LOST CHILD -- $19.99 -- Normally $49.99
- THE SURGE 2 – PREMIUM EDITION -- $23.99 -- Normally $59.99
- TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS ULTIMATE EDITION -- $35.99 -- Normally $119.99
- TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS YEAR 2 GOLD EDITION -- $23.99 -- Normally $79.99
- TT ISLE OF MAN – RIDE ON THE EDGE 2 -- $35.99 -- Normally $59.99
- V-RALLY 4 -- $11.99 -- Normally $59.99
- WRC 8 DELUXE EDITION FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP -- $23.99 -- Normally $59.99
- ZOMBIE ARMY 4: DEAD WAR -- $24.99 -- Normally $49.99
- ZOMBIE ARMY 4: DEAD WAR DELUXE EDITION -- $29.99 -- Normally $59.99
- ZOMBIE ARMY 4: DEAD WAR SUPER DELUXE EDITION -- $39.99 -- Normally $79.99
