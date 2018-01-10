Layers of Fear Dynamic PS4 Theme is Free for a Limited Time

PlayStation has quite a few interesting themes in their Store, but you can’t beat the price of free.fiddy. Coming from Aspyr Media, the dynamic Layers of Fear theme is free for a limited time only, giving a little horror flair to consoles everywhere.

The theme usually retails for a low $5, but now you can check it out at no cost and see the dynamicism in action. It’s not a stale wallpaper, it’s fluid, spooky, and perfect for Layers of Fear fans. For those interested in just a cool new theme but may not be familiar with the game:

“You take another drink as the canvas looms in front of you. A light flickers dimly in the corner. You’ve created countless pieces of art, but never anything like…this. Why haven’t you done this before? It seems so obvious in retrospect. Your friends, critics, business partners—soon, they’ll all see. But something’s still missing…

You look up, startled. That melody… Was that a piano? It sounded just like her… But, no—that would be impossible. She’s gone. They’re all gone.

Have to focus. How long has it taken to get to this point? Too long, but it doesn’t matter. There will be no more distractions. It’s almost finished. You can feel it. Your creation. Your Magnum Opus.

Dare you help paint a true Masterpiece of Fear? Layers of Fear is a first-person psychedelic horror game with a heavy focus on story and exploration. Delve deep into the mind of an insane painter and discover the secret of his madness, as you walk through a vast and constantly changing Victorian-era mansion. Uncover the visions, fears and horrors that entwine the painter and finish the masterpiece he has strived so long to create.”

To apply the downloaded theme:

1. Select Settings from the function screen.

2. Select the Theme Settings option to display a list of themes.

3. Scroll to the desired theme, and then press the X button once to select and again to apply.

To download, you can scoop it up right from your PS4 in the PlayStation Store!