Players Have Spent Over 10 Million Hours in Monster Hunter World Betas, Final Beta Starts Today

The final beta for Monster Hunter: World is here and the team behind the extensive upcoming title have a lot of reason to celebrate before its official launch! The game’s Twitter account boasted the phenomenal news that over 10 million hours of beta gametime has been put in by PlayStation 4 players, and that’s incredibly impressive! Time to log some more hours though, because the final beta kicks off later on today.

The Guild reports are in: #MHWorld Beta on PS4 has been played for over 10 million hours! 😮 Are you ready for the Final Beta? https://t.co/nBNM5Rt3XD pic.twitter.com/jOBsJN8NzA — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 18, 2018

For those PlayStation players that haven’t gotten a chance to get their hands on the latest Monster Hunter yet, the final beta stage begins today at 6 PM PS until January 21st ending at the same time.

“Hunters, get one final taste of the thrill of the hunt before the full game release with the Monster Hunter: World Beta on PlayStation 4! Invite your friends and get ready to face the terrifying Elder Dragon Nergigante!”

Requirements:

Internet connection

PlayStation 4

5.9 GB of free space

Your Hunting Spirit

But before you head in, make sure to check out this video first! Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto sat down to explain a few tips on how to take on the impressive Nergigante mentioned in the beta information above. He’s a challenge, so why not take a few cues from the man that helped create this experience?

For more about the game before it releases January 26th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC:

“Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales. As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.”