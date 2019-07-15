New PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC Games To Play This Week

Like every week, if you own a PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or a PC, there’s new games for you to play. However, this may be the slowest and lightest week of 2019 so far in terms of new releases, especially if you don’t own a Nintendo Switch. That said, while this week only features one notable release, there are some promising looking indie games also dropping that may be worth a peek.

Anyway, here are the notable new releases for this week that may be worth your time. Of course, it’s important to note that early access games are never included. Further, this is not an exhaustive list. Even in a slow week, there’s dozens and dozens of games releasing, especially on PC. This is simply a list — organized by release date — of the more notable new releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Etherborn

“Etherborn is an elegant leap in the gravity-puzzle genre; an environmental puzzle platformer built on exploring and understanding gravity-shifting structures. You are a voiceless being that has just been born into a world where a bodiless voice awaits your arrival. As your first thoughts emerge, you realize your journey has just begun. You must reach this ethereal voice to fully understand your own existence.”

Release Date: July 18

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Sky: Children of the Light

“Welcome to the enchanting world of Sky, a beautifully-animated kingdom waiting to be explored by you and your loved ones. In Sky, we arrive as the Children of the Light, spreading hope through the desolate kingdom to return fallen Stars to their constellations.”

Release Date: July 18

Platforms: iOS (coming to PC, Android, and consoles in the future)

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

“Assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and more! Team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order. Then expand your ultimate alliance with the paid Expansion Pass, which includes upcoming DLC content from popular franchises like the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Marvel Knights.”

Release Date: July 19

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Lost Ember

“With a wolf as your main character and a determined companion on your side, you will unveil a story of loyalty, despair and betrayal that led to the fall of a whole world. Your spirit companion–once part of an ancient civilization–now guides you through a world that nature has reclaimed. Together you will find memories scattered throughout the land that will help you understand what happened to the old world and to your companion.

“Your ability to possess every animal in the world enables you to explore the world in a lot of different perspectives to find hidden secrets and places that played a role in the fall of this world and hold important memories.”

Release Date: July 19

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One