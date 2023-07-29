PS4 Users Surprised by Cancelation of Long-Awaited Game

A PS4 game that has been in development for at least three years has been cancelled. Thankfully, those that have made the jump to PS5 have nothing to worry about as the game is still coming to PS5, as well as Xbox Series X|S, but if you were planning on playing the game on PS4 you're out of luck and will need to upgrade to one of the two new and aforementioned consoles to play the game at all. According to the developer of the game in question, the cancelation of the PS4 version comes down to the aging PlayStation system being unable to run the game without serious downgrading.

The mystery game is Quantum Error from TeamKill Media. The game was first announced for PS4 and PS5 in March of 2020, and it garnered considerable attention as one of the first "next-gen" games revealed. There's still no word of when it will release, but whenever it does, it won't be on PS4.

According to TeamKill Media, to get the game running at 60 FPS like it does on PS5 would require not just a simple turning of the sliders down, but require changing assets to the point that the PS4 version "would be a very different experience" compared to the PS5 version, something it says would be "unfair" to PS4 users.

"Unfortunately, we are going to have to cancel the PS4 version of Quantum Error," reads a statement about the cancelation. "Even with the game being made from the beginning for the PS5, we still had hopes we could make a PS4 version happen, but with the level of quality we have achieved with Quantum Error with gameplay running at 60fps, we have reach the conclusion that there is no way for us to deliver a version on PS4 that would live up to what the PS5 is going to deliver. A PS4 version would require too much downgrading and changing of assets, lighting and much more to function, and with the difference in memory and the slower HDD speed, it would be a very different experience that will not compare to the PS5 version and would not be fair to PS4 players."

While Quantum Error is no longer coming to PS4, there are still plenty of games coming to the system, which is impressive considering we are three years into the PS5 lifecycle. There are a variety of factors contributing to this, but we expect the number of PS4 releases to drastically lessen in the next couple of years