PlayStation Is Shutting Down PS4 Exclusive for Good

PlayStation is shutting down a PS4 exclusive on January 31, 2024, giving PlayStation fans a limited window to play the game in its entirety before it disappears forever. While the full game will no longer be playable after January 31, 2024, parts of the game in offline mode will continue to be playable. However, with online servers shutting down the game will also be removed from sale, which means you will need to digitally purchase the game soon if you want to continue to access a portion of it past January 31, 2024. This also applies to all DLC available available on the PlayStation Store.

As for the game in question, it comes from 2017, the year PlayStation exclusives such as Horizon Zero Dawn, Persona 5, Gravity Rush 2, NieR Automata, and more were released. However, many of these PlayStation exclusives at the time have since come to other platforms, but not the game in question. The game in question, Gran Turismo Sport, is a PS4 exclusive to this day and now that will never change.

For Gran Turismo fans, this news won't be very surprising as Gran Turismo 7 has been out for a while and this is usually the fate of previous Gran Turismo games once they are replaced with a successor. This is just another example of this consistent pattern.

"On January 31, 2024, at 06:00 UTC, the online services of the PlayStation 4-exclusive software 'Gran Turismo Sport' will come to an end. Prior to this on December 01, 2023, we will also end the distribution of purchasable Add-On items from the PlayStation Store that can be used in-game," reads a statement from PlayStation about the matter. "After the end of service date, it will no longer be possible to utilize online services such as the Community, Open Lobby, and Sport Mode, nor online features/items such as custom liveries. The offline portions of the game can still be played, including purchased Add-Ons."

The statement concludes: "We would like to thank the many users of the Gran Turismo Sport online service since its first launch in 2017. From here on, we will continue to further improve the online services for the currently available title 'Gran Turismo 7' on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5."

Once the game shutdowns, all existing cars and personalized car settings kept in the garage will remain accessible. There are no changes to gameplay progression and how it relates to additional car and items unlock either. However, it will no longer be possible to access custom liveries of vehicles, helmets, or racing suits.

For more finer details on the shutdown, click here.