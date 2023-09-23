PlayStation Makes $60 AAA Game Only $2.99 for Limited Time

There are several different promotional sales currently live on the PlayStation Store, discounting over 2,000 PS4 and PS5 games in the process. Most of these deals are either inconsequential discounts or for filler, shovelware games that you've never heard of. That said, there are some notable deals for notable games, including deals that discount said games to dirt cheap prices. To this end, if you're looking for something new to play on PS4 or PS5 but only have a few dollars, then the deals below will tickle your fancy as every game listed below is currently under $3, for a limited time.

The highlight of all of these deals is a deal that discounts a game that normally costs $59.99 to just $2.99. That deal is for Firaxis Games and 2K Games' XCOM 2, a turn-based tactics game that debuted back in 2016 to an 88 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of that year. In addition to this, other deals include games and series like DOOM, Battlfield, Tomb Raider, Outcast, and Injustice.

All Notable PS4 and PS5 Games Under $3

XCOM 2

"XCOM 2 is the sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown, the 2012 award-winning strategy game of the year," reads an official blurb about XCOM 2. "Earth has changed. Twenty years have passed since world leaders offered an unconditional surrender to alien forces. XCOM, the planet's last line of defense, was left decimated and scattered. Now, in XCOM 2, the aliens rule Earth, building shining cities that promise a brilliant future for humanity on the surface, while concealing a sinister agenda and eliminating all who dissent from their new order. Only those who live at the edges of the world have a margin of freedom. Here, a force gathers once again to stand up for humanity. Always on the run, and facing impossible odds, the remnant XCOM forces must find a way to ignite a global resistance, and eliminate the alien threat once and for all."