Cancelled PS4 Game Stealth Released

A previously canceled PS4 game was stealth released yesterday. The PS4 continues to be supported despite the PS5 entering its third year. Not only has PlayStation been releasing many of its major games, like the recent God of War Ragnarok and the semi-recent Horizon Forbidden West, on PS4, but third-party developers continue to support the previous generation of consoles as well. Why? Well, money. There are still plenty of PlayStation fans playing on PS4 for a variety of reasons. And while this is still true, many games will continue to come to the second best-selling PlayStation machine of all time. One of the latest is Metal: Hellsinger, which was previously coming to PS4 before being cancelled during and deep into development.

Alongside releasing the game alongside Update 1.5, developer The Outsiders and publisher Funcom surprised many by releasing the game on PS4 yesterday alongside an Xbox One version. As you may remember, when the game was delayed from 2021 to 2022, the PS4 and Xbox One versions were canned. And when the game was released earlier this year, it was only available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Why these versions have been brought back from the grave, we don't know, but they have.

Debuting back on September 15, 2022, Metal: Hellsinger is a first-person shooter meets heavy metal rhythm game. It's unclear how well the game has sold, but it's enough for post-launch support. Meanwhile, critically the game boasts a 79 on Metacritic.

"Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm FPS, where your ability to shoot on the beat will enhance your gameplay experience," reads an official blurb about the game. "The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause."

The official blurb about the game continues: "Part human, part demon, and obsessed with vengeance. Become The Unknown, and fight through the fiercest domains of Hell. Destroy the demon hordes and their leaders to set yourself up for an epic showdown with The Red Judge herself.

As noted, these versions of the game have been released alongside Update 1.5, which most notably adds a new "Archdevil" difficulty level, the game's hardest difficulty level yet, plus a variety of smaller content like weapons skins.