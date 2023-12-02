PlayStation Store 95% Discount Makes PS4 Game Only $0.99

A new PlayStation Store 95 percent discount has made a PS4 game that normally costs $19.99, just $0.99 for a limited time. This deal is only available until December 21 and it's only for a PS4 copy of the game. The game in question is not available natively on PS5, however, the PS4 version is playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility. And considering the game is an old-school racer, there should be minimal difference between a native PS5 version and a backward compatible PS4 version.

The game in question is actually the result of a two-team effort that saw Sumo Nottingham and Lucky Mountain Games work with publisher Curve Games to bring said game to market. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the mystery game is Hotshot Racing, which released back in 2020.

Upon release, the game garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 79, depending on the platform. Meanwhile, consumers seem to largely agree with this assessment, or at least that's what Steam user reviews suggest. On Steam, the game has 921 user reviews, 77 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Mostly Positive" rating.

"Hotshot Racing is a blisteringly fast arcade-style racing game fusing drift handling, razor-sharp retro visuals and an incredible sense of speed to create an exhilarating driving experience," reads an official blurb about the game. "Developed by racing game veterans Sumo Nottingham and Lucky Mountain Games, Hotshot Racing is an all-new driving experience which revives the classic arcade gameplay of the 90s and thrusts it into the modern era."

"If you like arcade racers, specifically older SEGA ones like Outrun 2, you will love this game," reads one of the aforementioned Steam user reviews. "It has the perfected mechanics and drift of two decades worth of effort to make a glorious drifting system that feels great in both regular driving and boosting. It gives you a nice amount of control when turning into a slide and it improves greatly on Outrun 2's drift, which I already thought was near perfect."

If you're interested in this deal, you should know this is the cheapest we have ever seen it and the cheapest it ever will be unless it is given away for free as 95 percent is the biggest discount allowed on the PlayStation Store. The game goes on sale quite regularly, but it is usually not this cheap.