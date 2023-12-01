PlayStation Now Has Two PS5 Exclusives Releasing in January 2024

PlayStation now has two exclusive games releasing in January 2024, one of which is a very notable release. With 2023 winding down, a year jam packed with exemplary games, many are starting to look forward to 2024 as there aren't many notable releases left beyond the new Avatar game. That said, 2024 is looking a little scarce right now. This will obviously change over time, but there aren't a ton of major games to look forward to that are locked in for a 2024 release. The first few months on the year, in particular, look light. That said, PlayStation fans will have something to look forward to in January.

The first exclusive of 2023 is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, which is arriving on January 19 as a PS5 exclusive. It is obviously a PS5 remaster of the 2020 PS4 exclusive of the same name, which most notably includes a brand-new survival mode. The second game is a PlayStation console exclusive rather than a full-blown exclusive that is coming to both PS4 and PS5. It's a little game called Dark Light, which is arriving on January 30/ Below, you can read more about both releases and check out a trailer for both games.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: "Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions."

Dark Light: "Dark Light is a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk action-platformer with intense hack-and-slash combat. Explore the unknown, enhance your abilities with cyberwares, and face off against supernatural entities to seal the Dark Void and end the eternal darkness. In the aftermath of the apocalypse, the world is shrouded in an impenetrable darkness, a realm now home to creatures birthed from the Dark Void. As the last of the Dark Hunters, an elite cadre of human warriors, you are entrusted with a daunting task: to seal the Dark Void and rescue humanity from an impending doom."

It's important to note that PlayStation does not seem to have any involvement with Dark Light, so it's unclear why it's a PlayStation console exclusive, but it is, or at least right now is. There could be more platforms announced between now and its release on January 30.