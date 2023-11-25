PlayStation Plus Users Losing Free Access to Former GOTY Winner

PlayStation Plus users on PS5 and PS4 are losing free access 11 different games on December 19, including one former Game of the Year winner. If you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, which is to say a subscriber of the basic and standard tier, then these 11 departing games don't concern you because you never had access to them in the first place. If you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber though, they do concern you.

The 11 games are as follows: Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Caladrius Blaze, Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition, El Hijo: A Wild West Tale, Foreclosed, Friday the 13th: The Game, Legends of Ethernal, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and The Escapists 2. Theres an agruement to be made that the most notable games here are the pair of Yakuza games, but we suspect most subscribers will be bummed to see the pair of Middle-earth games go as they are more popular. In fact, Shadow of Mordor is widely considered one of the best games of 2014, as evident by its many Game of the Year awards that it split with Dragon Age: Inquisition.

While the latter took home Game of the Year at The Game Awards, Shadow of Mordor took Game of the Year at the more prestigious DICE Awards, as well as won the award at a few outlets, including Giant Bomb. Not only is it leaving, but its sequel, 2017's Shadow of War, is also leaving, making the two-game series inaccessible via PS Plus entirely.

"Fight through Mordor and uncover the truth of the spirit that compels you, discover the origins of the Rings of Power, build your legend and ultimately confront the evil of Sauron in this new chronicle of Middle-earth," reads an official blurb about the game. "Winner of multiple awards including Game of the Year, Best Action Game and the most innovative game of this generation. Experience the ground-breaking Nemesis System as you fight through Mordor and ultimately confront the evil of Sauron in this new chronicle of Middle-earth."

