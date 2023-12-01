PS4 Game Returning Two Years After Cancellation

A PS4 game that was cancelled back in 2021 has returned two years after its cancellation. While many gamers have moved on from the PS4 and the previous console generation, there are still more active users on PS4 than there is on PS5. In other words, many gamers are still gaming on PS4. If you're one of these PlayStation gamers, you'll be happy to know a game PS4 was supposed to get a couple of years ago before its sudden cancellation is back or at least it appears to be back.

As Gematsu relays over on X, it seems the PS4 version of Guild of Darkstell is coming back via Red Art Games. How do we know this? Well, because a PS4 version of the game has been rated for release by PEGI, the organization responsible for rating games in Europe. And according to a new listing by it, Red Art Game submitted Guild of Darkstell for release on PS4.

Guild of Darkstell debuted back on July 15, 2021 via the Nintendo Switch and PC. But as you may remember, it was also supposed to come to PS4, and was scheduled to do until roughly a month before release this version of the game was canned. And that's been the story up until now.

What's odd is a new Nintendo Switch version has also been rated for release, which may indicate that this is for a physical release. This is odd in itself as the game is not only two years old now, but not very popular. It's possible everyone who wanted to play it played it on Switch, but to date the game has only attracted 13 user reviews on Steam. Of these reviews 92 percent are positive, which is a great return, but the point is this is a very small number of reviews for a game that is two years old. That said, if you're interested in potentially checking this out when it comes to PS4 -- assuming this listing isn't some big error and that is what is happening -- you can read more about it below, and check out a trailer for it.

"Guild of Darksteel is a story-driven adventure game set in a rich, dark fantasy world," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "As the immortal Sellsword, you must unearth an evil plot brewing beneath the city of Ravenrock. Only you can discover the true horror lurking under the city's surface."

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this new development. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, proceed with a little bit of caution given everything here is unofficial.