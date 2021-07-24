Here Are 5 Popular AAA PS4 Games for $5

An absolutely massive PlayStation Store sale -- featuring over 1,200 PS4 and PS5 games -- is live and going to be live until the middle of August. That said, with a sale this big, there's a lot of filler, with filler meaning inconsequential games and inconsequential discounts. As a result, we have decided to highlight five AAA and popular PS4 games -- all of which are playable on PS5 via backward compatibility -- that are currently on sale for $5 or less, plus two bonus games on the smaller side that are of similar price but really high quality. As alluded to, these deals are a limited-time offer. More specifically, each and every deal below is only available until August 18. After this date, each game will return to its normal asking price. Below, you can check out each and every highlighted game. This includes not only a trailer for each game, but a description for each game, pricing for each game, and a link to the PlayStation Store listing for each game.

Mad Max About: Become Mad Max, the lone warrior in a savage post-apocalyptic world where cars are the key to survival. In this action-packed, open world, third person action game, you must fight to stay alive in The Wasteland, using brutal on-ground and vehicular against vicious gangs of bandits. A reluctant hero with an instinct for survival, Max wants nothing more than to leave the madness behind and find solace in the storied “Plains ofm Silence.” Players are challenged with treacherous missions as they scavenge the dangerous landscape for supplies to build the ultimate combat vehicle. Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Edition About: Fight through Mordor and uncover the truth of the spirit that compels you, discover the origins of the Rings of Power, build your legend and ultimately confront the evil of Sauron in this new chronicle of Middle-earth. Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext

Friday the 13th: The Game About: Friday the 13th: The Game will strive to give every single player the tools to survive, escape or even try to take down the man who cannot be killed. Each and every gameplay session will give you an entirely new chance to prove if you have what it takes not only to survive, but to best the most prolific killer in cinema history, a slasher with more kills than any of his rivals! Price: $3.74 LINK prevnext

For Honor About: Enter the chaos of war and choose your faction. Play as a bold Knight, a brutal Viking, or a deadly Samurai. Experience the thrilling story campaign solo or co-op, and fight in brutal PvP multiplayer modes, now on new dedicated servers. Price: $4.49 LINK prevnext

Battlefield 1 About: Experience the dawn of all-out war only in Battlefield™ 1. Fight your way through epic battles ranging from tight urban combat in a besieged French city to the heavily defended mountain forts in the Italian Alps or frantic combats in the deserts of Arabia. Use innovative weaponry and vehicles as you battle across the land, air and sea, and adapt your tactics to earth-shattering destruction. Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext

Bonus Game About: Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project. INSIDE is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere. Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext