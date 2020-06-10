New PlayStation Store Features Hundreds of PS4 Games All Less Than $15

A brand new PlayStation Store sale is live featuring 185 PS4 games all on sale for $15 or less. In fact, the bulk of the PS4 games included are less than $10, and in some cases, less than $5. Included in this latest promotional sale are some of the console's biggest games and series like Far Cry, Dark Souls, Kingdom Come, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six, Dishonored, Dead Island, South Park, Metal Gear, Hello Neighbor, Pillars of Eternity, Grand Theft Auto, Saints Row, Wolfenstein, and many more.

Below, you can check out the sale's most notable deals, organized by price, and then ordered alphabetically. Further, each game listed features a link to its unique store page for a quick and easy purchase. Meanwhile, as always, a link to the sale itself can be found at the bottom of the article.

If none of the games below tickle your fancy, be sure to check out the PlayStation Store's other, bigger sale, which features hundreds of discounts.