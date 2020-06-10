New PlayStation Store Features Hundreds of PS4 Games All Less Than $15
A brand new PlayStation Store sale is live featuring 185 PS4 games all on sale for $15 or less. In fact, the bulk of the PS4 games included are less than $10, and in some cases, less than $5. Included in this latest promotional sale are some of the console's biggest games and series like Far Cry, Dark Souls, Kingdom Come, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six, Dishonored, Dead Island, South Park, Metal Gear, Hello Neighbor, Pillars of Eternity, Grand Theft Auto, Saints Row, Wolfenstein, and many more.
Below, you can check out the sale's most notable deals, organized by price, and then ordered alphabetically. Further, each game listed features a link to its unique store page for a quick and easy purchase. Meanwhile, as always, a link to the sale itself can be found at the bottom of the article.
If none of the games below tickle your fancy, be sure to check out the PlayStation Store's other, bigger sale, which features hundreds of discounts.
Less Than $10
- 11-11 Memories Retold -- $7.49
- ArcaniA - The Complete Tale -- $4.99
- Battle Worlds: Kronos -- $7.99
- Beyond Eyes -- $5.24
- Black Mirror -- $7.99
- Chroma Squad -- $3.74
- ClusterTruck -- $4.49
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dead Island Definitive Edition -- $7.99
- Dead Island: Retro Revenge -- $2.99
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition -- $7.99
- de Blob -- $4.99
- de Blob 2 -- 5.99
- Dishonored Definitive Edition -- $5.99
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition -- $9.89
- Donut County -- $6.49
- Gorogoa -- $7.49
- Graveyard Keeper -- $6.99
- GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack -- $4.99
- Guts and Glory -- $3.74
- Hello Neighbor -- $7.49
- Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek -- $5.99
- Homefront: The Revolution -- $4.99
- Horizon Chase Turbo -- $5.99
- Lethal VR -- $7.49
- Lock's Quest -- $3.99
- Metal Gear Survive -- $6.99
- Micro Machines World Series -- $3.99
- Mugsters -- $7.49
- Murdered Soul Suspect -- $1.99
- Necropolis -- $7.49
- Onrush -- $8.49
- Outlast -- $3.99
- Outlast 2 -- $7.49
- Party Hard -- $3.24
- Planet Alpha -- $7.99
- Prison Architect: PlayStation 4 Edition -- $7.24
- Rad Rodgers -- $9.99
- Sagebrush -- $4.19
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell -- $3.74
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected -- $4.99
- Sine Mora EX -- $3.99
- Slime Rancher -- $9.99
- SpeedRunners -- $2.49
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 -- $5.99
- The Escapists -- $4.99
- The Escapists 2 -- $6.79
- Titanfall 2 Standard Edition -- $7.99
- Titan Quest -- $8.99
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition -- $9.99
- UNO Ultimate Edition -- $8.24
- Unravel -- $4.99
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr -- $9.99
- What Remains of Edith Finch -- $7.99
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot -- $9.99
- WRC 5 eSports Edition -- $6.99
- Yoku's Island Express -- $6.79
- Zombie Army Trilogy -- $4.99
More Than $10
- 7th Sector -- $14
- Aven Colony
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition -- $11.54
- For Honor Year 1 : Heroes Bundle -- $11.99
- Genesis Alpha One -- $11.99
- GRIP -- $13.99
- Jagged Alliance: Rage! -- $10.19
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance -- $14.99
- MudRunner -- $13.99
- MX vs ATV All Out -- $14.99
- My Time at Portia -- $14.99
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition -- $12.49
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Season Pass -- $14.99
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Digital Edition -- $11.99
- Tales of Zestiria -- $11.99
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead -- $12.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition -- $14.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Pass -- $14.99
- Wattam -- $13.99
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.