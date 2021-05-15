10 Popular PS4 Games on Sale for $3.99 or Less

A new PlayStation Store sale is live with a plethora of deals on PS4 and PS5 games. And as always, there are some absolute steals. If you're looking for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, The Last of Us Part II, Returnal, MLB The Show 21, Ghost of Tsushima, and the latest and greatest PS4 and PS5 games, then the games below will disappoint you. However, if you're looking for quality PS4 games for less than $3.99, you clicked on the right article. As always, each one of these deals is only available for a limited time, or, more specifically, until May 26. After May 26, each game will return to its normal price, which in the case of some, is a lot more than this limited-time sale price. Unfortunately, if you're in the market for PS5 games, the games below will also leave you unfilled. Each can be played on the PS5 via backward compatibility, but none of them are proper PS5 experiences. Below, you can check out each one of these ten total games. This includes not just a trailer, but an official description and a link to the PlayStation Store listing of each.

The Technomancer Pitch: "The Technomancer takes you to Mars, where you live as a mage-warrior. You're capable of harnessing destructive electrical powers amplified by cybernetic implants. Feared and respected by all, you are on the verge of completing your initiation rite to become a fully-fledged Technomancer."

Oxenfree Pitch: "Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift. Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island's cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you've unleashed is up to you."

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell Pitch: "After the antics of Saints Row IV, many fans asked what we could do next… the answer? Shoot The Devil in the face. Play as either Johnny Gat or Kinzie as you tear apart Hell in a quest to save the Boss' soul. Historical icons, old friends, older enemies, a talking gun, a full length musical number, and a whole lot of other shenanigans all await you in this open world standalone expansion playground."

The Swapper Pitch: "What if someone knew your mind better than you did? The Swapper is an award-winning, narrative-driven puzzle game set in the furthest reaches of space. The Swapper takes place in an isolated and atmospheric sci-fi world. Players wield an experimental device which allows them to create clones of themselves, swapping their entire consciousness into new bodies to overcome the challenges of the environment."

Just Cause 3 Pitch: "The Mediterranean republic of Medici is suffering under the brutal control of General Di Ravello, a dictator with an insatiable appetite for power. Enter Rico Rodriguez, a man on a mission to destroy the General's hold on power by any means necessary. With over 400 square miles of complete freedom from sky to seabed and a huge arsenal of weaponry, gadgets, and vehicles, prepare to unleash chaos in the most creative and explosive ways you can imagine."

Serial Cleaner Pitch: "Can you dig it? Step into the polished shoes of The Cleaner, a professional crime scene cleaner for the mob. There's no business like the cleaning business, and right now business is booming… Sneak around crime scenes avoiding detection from the guarding cops as you vacuum up blood, hide bodies and remove evidence in this 70's styled, fast-paced, 2D action/stealth game."

Thief Pitch: "Garrett, the Master Thief, steps out of the shadows into the City. In this treacherous place, where the Baron's Watch spreads a rising tide of fear and oppression, his skills are the only things he can trust. Even the most cautious citizens and their best-guarded possessions are not safe from his reach."

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season Pitch: "Life is Strange: Before the Storm features Chloe Price a 16 year-old rebel who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success. When Rachel's world is turned upside down by a family secret it takes their new found alliance to give each other the strength to overcome their demons."

Life is Strange Complete Season Pitch: "Follow the story of Max Caulfield, a photography senior who discovers she can rewind time while saving her best friend Chloe Price. The pair soon find themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, uncovering a dark side to life in Arcadia Bay. Meanwhile, Max must quickly learn that changing the past can sometimes lead to a devastating future."