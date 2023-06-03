PS4 Players Can Now Buy 90-Rated Game for Just $1.49

PS4 players can currently -- and until June 8 -- buy, download, and play a 90-rated game for just $1.49, courtesy of a 90 percent discount. For those not blessed with the quick maths, the game normally costs $14.99, so this represents a savings of roughly $13. The deal comes the way of the PlayStation Store, or, in other words, it's a deal for a digital copy of the game. As for what this mystery game is, it's Spelunky.

Developed by Mossmouth, the 2D platformer actually debuted back in 2008 as a source game, but many didn't play it until it was remade in 2012 for Xbox 360. The highest-rated version of the game boasts a 90 on Metacritic, and the indie hit is widely considered one of the best games of its year, which saw the likes of The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series, Mass Effect 3, Borderlands 2, Dishonored, Far Cry 3, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Persona 4 Golden, and more release.

"Spelunky is a unique platformer with randomized levels that offer a challenging new experience each time you play," reads an official blurb about the game. "Journey deep underground and explore fantastic places filled with all manner of monsters, traps, and treasure. You'll have complete freedom while you navigate the fully-destructible environments and master their many secrets. To stay or flee, to kill or rescue, to shop or steal... in Spelunky, the choice is yours and so are the consequences!"

Unfortunately, there is no PS5 version of the game. However, the PS4 version is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. And because the game doesn't demand much from the tech running it, the differences between a PS4 version of the game and a hypothetical PS5 version would likely be minimal. In other words, a backward compatible PS4 version should do the trick for PS5 users.

For more PlayStation coverage -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals as it all pertains to both PS4 and PS5 -- click here.