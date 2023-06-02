Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: PlayStation Spider-Man's Role Explained

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is finally out and we finally know exactly how the Spidey from Marvel's Spider-Man fits into the movie. The multiverse is a wild, somewhat confusing concept, especially when it comes to Spider-Man. On a purely logistical level, Spider-Man is a character tied up in a bunch of legal situations where the film rights are owned by Sony, but the character belongs to Marvel. A lot of different people have taken a whack at Spider-Man and it has taken a very, very, very long time for them to all co-exist in the grand scheme of the multiverse with movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Spider-Verse.

With all of that said, many were excited to see the Peter Parker from the Marvel's Spider-Man PlayStation video game show up in a movie. Given all of the alternative web-heads in the movie, many assumed this would be a very small cameo and that is correct. So, let's break down everything you need to know about this Spider-Man's appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

PlayStation Spider-Man's Role in Across the Spider-Verse Explained

For starters, we actually see this Spidey very early on in the movie, just in a strange context. After Miles arrives back in his dorm room following his encounter with The Spot, his roommate and friend Ganke can be seen playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5. This is actually new gameplay that showcases Peter Parker's robotic arms that we saw in the reveal trailer for the game, which is pretty interesting. However, this version of the wall-crawler appears in the flesh later on when Miles is welcomed into the Spidey HQ on Earth-928. As Miles is getting a tour of the entire place, the guide points out two "video game guys" which are just old-school video game sprites, but standing in between them is the actual video game Spider-Man that we are familiar with.

A text box on screen officially labels him as "Insomniac Spider-Man of Earth-1048", named after Insomniac Games, the developer of his games. Insomniac Spider-Man then responds to the guide pointing out the "video game guys" by saying "Are you talking to me?". Of course, he's also voiced by Yuri Lowenthal, the actor who plays him in the games. It's a fun little nod and he can be seen chasing Miles Morales later in the movie when all of the Spider-People start pursuing him.

What did you think of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.