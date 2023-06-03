Sony Insider Warns of Potential Flaw With Next PlayStation Console

According to a growing number of reports, the next major piece of PlayStation hardware releasing will be a handheld console that will serve as a successor to the PSP and PS Vita and that will serve as a complimentary accessory to the PS5. Reportedly codenamed Project Q, the handheld will not be standalone, but will require a PS5 and will stream games rather than run them natively. As a result, and the reports have claimed as much, the expectation is the hardware will be on the cheaper side, possibly somewhere around $200. Thus it should come as no surprise that reports are now claiming it will have three to four hours of battery life, which isn't great for a machine not actually running games natively, however, if the handheld is truly as cheap as many think it will be, then it makes sense.

At fiirst glance, three to four hours for a handheld may not seem great -- and it's not -- but this is going to be a streaming-only machine which means its portabilty will be limted in the first place. In turn, this means a shorter battery length isn't as relevant as you should be able to, hypothetically, always be able to charge it.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. The report comes the way of a good source, Insider Gaming, who have been at the forefront of reporting on this unannounced machine, however, this is still alleged information. In other words, this is not official information, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt like any other bit of unoffical information.

At the moment of publishing, the report has not attracted any type of comment from PlayStation. We don't anticipate this changing for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story, regardless of whether or not the comment is salient. In the meantime, feel free to drop a comment or two letting us know what you think. Are you excited for a new PlayStation handheld? Is this shorter battery life a big deal or are PlayStation fans blowing it out of proportion?