New PlayStation Store Sale Features Quality PS4 Games From $1 to $3

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale isn't live yet, but there are still more than 1,000 PS4 and PS5 games currently on sale. For the purpose of this article we have filtered all the deals down to games between $1 and $3, but not just any PlayStation games, but quality games. Of course, with such a strict, dirt cheap filtration process you will lose two types of games: PS5 games and big AAA games. That said, there is at least a couple of the latter, albeit older releases. Meanwhile, every PS4 game featured is also playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. Each deal is only available until July 20 because this is when the promotional sale that features them expires. If you're reading this after July 20, you missed your shot to get some dirt cheap PS4 games. That said, the even bigger and better Summer Sale will be live by then so there will still be plenty of money to save.

Beat Cop -- $1.49 Description: "Someone framed you and no one cares about this but you. Turn every stone in this city and find out who did that. The further you investigate the more missing puzzles you'll find, but be careful. Some things should never be brought to daylight."

Oxenfree -- $2.49 Description: "Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift. Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island's cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you've unleashed is up to you."

Hotline Miami -- $2.49 Description: "Hotline Miami is a high-octane action game overflowing with raw brutality, hard-boiled gunplay and skull crushing close combat. Set in an alternative 1989 Miami, you will assume the role of a mysterious antihero on a murderous rampage against the shady underworld at the behest of voices on your answering machine. Soon you'll find yourself struggling to get a grip of what is going on and why you are prone to these acts of violence."

Absolver -- $2.99 Description: "Absolver is an online multiplayer combat experience where players are placed behind the mask of a Prospect by the ever-present Guides, the new rulers of the fallen Adal Empire that will determine your worth in joining their elite corps of enforcers. Prospects will wander forsaken lands, encountering others to learn new combat skills, acquire weapons and armor, and engage in solo duels and intense three-on-three battles."

Bastion -- $2.99 Description: "Bastion is an action role-playing experience that redefines storytelling in games, with a reactive narrator who marks your every move. Explore more than 40 lush hand-painted environments as you discover the secrets of the Calamity, a surreal catastrophe that shattered the world to pieces. Wield a huge arsenal of upgradeable weapons and battle savage beasts adapted to their new habitat. Finish the main story to unlock the New Game Plus mode and continue your journey!"

Robinson: The Journey -- $2.99 Description: "When the Esmeralda crashes on Tyson III, a boy named Robin is left stranded. He must rely on his wits – and HIGS, an AI companion from the ship – to survive. As he searches for the lost crew and comes face-to-face with dinosaurs, Robin discovers that Tyson III is not the paradise once promised..."

Kill It With Fire -- $2.99 Description: "The spider – mankind's most ancient and deadly nemesis. As a licensed Kill It With Fire exterminator, it's time to fight back! Assemble your arsenal of increasingly excessive weapons, track spiders across suburbia, and burn everything in your path!"

Lords of the Fallen - $2.99 Description: "Long ago, the human realm was ruled by Adyr, a terrible and malevolent god, who enslaved mankind. But over time, rebellion grew in the hearts of men. Led by three powerful beings – the Judges – man rose up and overthrew Adyr and his monstrous Rhogar army, banishing them to a distant dimension. Humanity was finally free to dictate its own destiny. To dictate a new order..."

Dragon Ball Xenoverse -- $2.99 Description: "The latest Dragon Ball game lets players customize and develop their own warrior from 5 races, including male or female, and more than 450 items to be used in online and offline adventures. Create the perfect character, learn new skills and train under the tutelage of your favorite Dragon Ball characters. Help Trunks fight new enemies and restore the original story of the series. Join 200+ players around the world in the Toki Toki City hub and fight with or against them, and compete in online tournaments!"