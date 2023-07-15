New PS5 Free Download Saves You Nearly $50

A new and free PS5 download saves PlayStation users nearly $50, and unlike some deals, this one does not require any type of subscription to PlayStation Plus. There is a similar offer than has been extended to PS4 users as well, but the value of this offer is half the value PS5 users are getting. Why there is a difference by console, we don't know, but it's likely Sony trying to reward adopters of the PS5, the console that is its primary focus.

As for the deal, specifically, it's for an Apple TV+ subscription, which runs at $7 a month. Right now, PS5 users can nab a six-month subscription to the Apple subscription service for doing nothing other than being a PS5 owner. The same offer is available via PS4, but only for a three month subscription service. Whichever you choose, they can only be redeemed by July 31, so there is no way to stack them for a free nine-month subscription across two consoles.

To redeem the offer you first need to check two boxes. More specifically, you need to have a PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID. From here, you need to ensure you have the Apple TV app downloaded on your console. If you don't have it downloaded, you will need to remedy this. Once this is squared away, open the app and follow the on-screen instructions. The process will conclude with you singing in with your Apple ID or creating one if you don't have one. All of this can only be done directly from your PS4 or PS5 console. There is no option to do it from a web browser or your mobile phone. Further, this offer is only available to new subscribers. If you already have an Apple TV+ subscription you're not bolstering it with additional free months.

As for whether Apple TV+ is worth your time, that will be vary person to person. It has some hit shows like Ted Lasso, See and Foundation, and the new Silo. It also has some hit films like Finch. That said, it does not offer the same vast catalogues similar services like Netflix and Hulu offer. It's free though, so there's not much to lose, but be wary of rolling subscriptions. It's not clear if this auto renews, so be mindful you don't end up paying for it after the free window.

More details on the offer -- which has been offered a few times in the past -- can be found at the official PlayStation website. In the meantime for more PlayStation news, rumors, leaks, and deals as it all pertains to both the PS4 and the PS5, click here.