PlayStation Plus 7 Free Games Deal Saves You $255

Some PlayStation plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 can now play almost the entirety of one of Ubisoft's most popular series and save $255 in the process. What does "some" mean? Well, in this case, "some" refers to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers. PS Plus Essential subscribers do not have the same access to the collection of PS4 and PS5 games from Ubisoft. If you are a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber though you can now play every modern Far Cry game, which is to say to ever Far Cry game after Far Cry 3, for free.

The king of these seven games is the one that spawned the modern Far Cry experience, which is Far Cry 3, one of the best games of its generation. Then there's Far Cry 4 which is essentially just more Far Cry 3, but not quite as good. Then there's Far Cry 5, a contentious and controversial installment that made a few major changes to the series. Whether you like these changes or not, there's no denying it's the most popular installment in the series as it's the best-selling installment in the series. It also has one of the best endings in video games. Also included is the latest and fairly disappointing installment in the series, Far Cry 6.

If these four games are not enough, there's also three spin-offs. There is Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, the most popular Far Cry spin-off. In addition to this, there is Far Cry Primal, which took players back to primitive times but didn't quite nail the execution making for a slightly underwhelming experience. And then there is Far Cry: New Dawn, the only game in the series worse than Far Cry 6. Nobody likes this one, but it is borderline essential to play if you played Far Cry 5.

To buy all of these games outright, assuming they aren't on sale, you will need to fork over $255. In other words, this represents major savings for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers. That said, it remains to be seen how long these games will be available via PS Plus. None of them are permanent additions, we know that much, but that is the extent of what we know.

