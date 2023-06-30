PS5 Consoles Getting $100 Price Cut in Some Regions

It looks like the PS5 will be dropping in price, substantially, with an upcoming sale. The PS5 has yet to receive a permanent price cut, and it may not until new hardware -- whether that's the rumored PS5 Pro or the inevitable PS6 -- arrives, or at least get closer. This means PlayStation fans have two options when buying the PS5: fork over $400 for the disc-less PS5 or fork over $500 for a PS5 with a disc drive. That said, according to some images that have surfaced online the disc version is about to be discounted by 100 euros. This is assuming the leaked promotional images are real, which they seem to be, but you can never be too sure on the Internet.

Noticed over on Reset Era, there's an ad for a discount that slashes the PS5 by 100 euros. The ad, which was seen in Spain, reveals the special promotional price will be available between July 1 and July 15, and there's no mention of this being store specific. The question is whether this will be limited to just Spain.

It's quite possible this deal will be exclusive to the Spanish market, but the official ad suggests this could be part of a much larger promotion. Whether that much larger promotion includes the rest of Europe or the United States, remains to be seen. July 1 starts tomorrow, which is a Saturday. PlayStation is unlikely to announce a big push for the PS5 complete with a price cut on the weekend. In other words, at the very least, these specific dates seem to be limited to Spain, but they could signal a larger promotion on the horizon.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. PlayStation has yet to comment on the ad and the speculation it has created, but if this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more PlayStation coverage -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals as it all pertains to both PS4 and PS5 -- click here.