PS4 and PS5 Players Get Surprise Free Game

PS4 and PS5 players have been surprised with a free game download, or at least some PlayStation users have. Between recent releases like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy 16, and Diablo 4 -- and imminent releases such as Helldivers 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Alan Wake 2 -- PlayStation fans, as always, are very busy. That said, if any of the new and upcoming releases don't tickle your fancy, and you aren't buried in a backlog either, then you may be able to check out a classic PSP game for free.

Back in 2011, during the PS3 era, PSN was hacked and taken down for weeks. It was the largest take down of an active major platform. It was so significant and damaging for PlayStation that it gave PlayStation fans at the time several free PlayStation games to apologize. One of these games was Killzone Liberation, which was recently re-released on PS4 and PS5 alongside its release on PS Plus Premium. To this end, if you claimed the game for free back during the PSN hack, you can now nab it for free on PS4 and PS5. If you missed the 2011 freebie, you will need to fork over $9.99 or be a PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber to play the game.

For those that don't know, Killzone: Liberation was released in 2006, via the PSP, and via developer Guerilla Games. Published by PlayStation itself, who owns the IP, the sequel to the original Killzone garnered a 77 on Metacritic upon release, a rather middling review score by today's PlayStation first-party standards, but a fairly common score at the time, especially on PSP.

If you claimed Killzone Liberation as a free game from the PSN hack in 2011, it's free to grab for PS4/PS5 https://t.co/QjHZzAGNrj pic.twitter.com/ZkwABcRFD8 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 20, 2023

"Death has a thousand faces, evil only one. The Helghast return, stronger than ever under the brutal leadership of General Armin Metrac. As the fate of the planet hangs in the balance, one soldier is sent on an impossible mission... Metrac must be defeated," reads an official pitch of the game on the PlayStation Store.

It's unclear if this is a permanent offer, but it presumably is. If PlayStation is honoring a free download that's over a decade old there's no reason to think this will change. Whatever the case, we don't know because PlayStation has not gone through the trouble of highlighting the deal for obvious reasons. Highlighting the infamous 2011 PSN hack doesn't exactly make you look good. We only know about the offer because of Wario64 and other Twitter accounts that deal in deals.