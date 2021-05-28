PlayStation Store Sale: 6 Great PS4 Games on Sale for $5 for Limited Time
The official PlayStation Store Days of Play sale is live, discounting a huge slab of PS4 and PS5 games in the process. Featured in the sale are some of the greatest games on PlayStation, plus a collection of dirt-cheap games. For example, there are six great PS4 games all are on sale for $5 or less. As a result, you can currently cop six quality games for a grand total of $29.
As always, these deals are only available for a limited time. In the case of these six specific deals, each is available until June 10. After this, each will return to their standard asking price on the PlayStation Store. And for a few of these games, this is the cheapest they've ever been on the digital storefront.
Below, you can check out each of these six games, including a trailer for each game and a description of each game. In addition to this is also pricing information and a link to each game's specific listing.
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Edition
Pitch: "Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award-winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth. In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, nothing will be forgotten."
Price: $4.99prevnext
Unravel Two
Pitch: "When you cut ties to the past, new bonds form. In Unravel Two, create a Yarny of your very own. Then build relationships with other Yarnys in local co-op or as a single player, fostering friendship and support as you journey together. Begin your adventure in a cold and imposing land, then watch your surroundings blossom with new life as you chase the spark of adventure. Dive into an immersive story filled with energy, exuberance, inspiration – even monsters. Approach every challenge with positivity and fearlessness to awaken the world around you, and discover an unbreakable bond between friends."
Price: $4.99prevnext
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Pitch: "The LEGO Harry Potter Collection brings LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 to the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system for the first time with both top-selling videogames remastered on one disc! This compilation unites the creative prowess of LEGO and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling, and much more for players of all ages to enjoy."
Price: $3.99prevnext
Invisible, Inc.
Pitch: "Take control of Invisible's agents in the field and infiltrate the world's most dangerous corporations. Stealth, precision, and teamwork are essential in high-stakes, high-profit missions, where every move may cost an agent their life."
Price: $4.99prevnext
Titanfall 2
Pitch: "In single-player, an aspiring Pilot and a veteran Titan combine forces to save their own lives and combat a powerful enemy against all odds. Multiplayer offers brand new Titans, expanded Pilot abilities, and deeper customization to elevate the fast-paced and exciting gameplay fans expect from the series."
Price: $4.99prevnext
Yoku's Island Express
Pitch: "Meet Yoku, the pint-sized postman protagonist of Yoku's Island Express! Use a unique blend of pinball mechanics, platforming, and open-world exploration to unlock the secrets of Mokumana Island, help the locals, awaken ancient deities, and much more in this amazing new tropical adventure!"0comments
Price: $4.99prev