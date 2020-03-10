3 New PS4 Games Leaked Ahead of Announcement

Multiple PlayStation 4 games have leaked, courtesy of GameStat, which tracks new games added to PSN. Unfortunately, none of the games in question are super noteworthy, but they haven’t been announced for PlayStation 4, at least not yet. Included in this slew of games is Creature in the Well, which debuted in 2019 as one of the year’s most prominent indie releases. On top of leaking a few unannounced games, the latest leak also reveals that the Darius Collection is coming to the PS4, in the west, very soon.

Unlike a variety of other types of leaks, everything here is reliable. If a game is being added to PSN, it’s coming to the platform. In other words, it’s not a matter of if all the games below are coming to PS4, but when.

Latest update on Gamstat’s PSN games tracker reveals Creature in the Well, Gunman Clive HD Collection, Mechstermination Force, and more are coming to PS4, as well as suggests impending release for Darius collection in the west https://t.co/dVHNuZDqde pic.twitter.com/lel7i8pCNj — Gematsu (@gematsucom) March 10, 2020

Below, you can read more about all of the notable newly leaked PS4 games, as well as check out trailers for each:

Creature in the Well: “Creature in the Well is a top-down, pinball-inspired, hack-and-slash dungeon crawler. As the last remaining BOT-C unit, venture deep into a desert mountain to restore power to an ancient facility, haunted by a desperate Creature. Uncover and upgrade powerful gear in order to free the city of Mirage from a deadly sandstorm.”

Gunman Clive HD Collection: “In the year of 18XX, the west is overrun by thugs and outlaws. A group of bandits have kidnapped Mayor Johnsons daughter and are spreading havoc across the land. Gunman Clive must rescue the girl and and bring order to the west, then finish the fight in Gunman Clive 2. His battle against the bandits takes him all around the world and beyond.”

Mechstermination Force: “Battle against massive bosses, jump and climb onto them to find their weakspots and blow them to kingdom come in this action packed platforming boss rush, from the creator of the Gunman Clive series.”

