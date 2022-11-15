Top-Rated PS4 Game from 2020 Drops to Just $10

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A PlayStation 4 game from 2020 which just so happens to be one of the best games to come to the PlayStation platform this year is on sale now for only $10. What's more, the game even comes with some extra content, too, since it's the "Definitive Edition" of the original. The game in question is a Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive – Definitive Edition, a game which normally goes for $39.99.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age came out first in 2017, but it wasn't until 2020 that the Definitive Edition came to the PS4. This version includes things like more character-specific scenarios, an alternate soundtrack, Japanese voice acting, and a different graphics mode.

Even if you haven't historically been big on Dragon Quest games, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive might be worth your time simply because of how highly it was rated when this enhanced version of the base game came out in 2020. Behind only Persona 5 Royal and The Last of Us Part II, it's currently ranked as the third best PS4 game to release that year.

Right now, you can get the $10 deal on this game through GameStop, though this seems to be a "while supplies last" situation given that only physical versions of the game are being discounted to this degree. That's not quite as convenient as a digital copy since you'll either have to pay for shipping or find a store near you where you can pick the game up, but considering how it typically retails for $39.99, that's still not too bad of a deal.

A preview of the game below offers more details on the Dragon Quest hit:

"Embark on an epic journey as you awaken your power and protect the land in Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition. As the Luminary, you are the hunted hero who vows to protect the land from destruction. With a ragtag band of adventurers, you'll engage in well-balanced, turn-based battles and embark on quests across the kingdom of Erdrea. Forge gear, develop party members' skills, and alter their outfits without changing gear in this edition of the game!"

