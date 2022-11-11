Highly Rated PS4 Game Is Only $1.49 for a Limited Time

A highly-rated PS4 game has been made $1.49 for a limited time over on the PlayStation Store. Unfortunately, there's no PS5 version of the game, however, the PS4 version is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. Of course, at the moment of publishing, the deal is still active, but come November 19 it will expire and the game will return to its normal price point of $14.99. As for the game in question, it's The Swapper from Facepalm Games.

Originally released in 2013 via the PC, the game came to PS4 and other PlayStation platforms in 2014. Depending on the platform, it boasts Metacritic scores from 83 to 92. At the time of release, the game was praised for its atmosphere, visual style, and its puzzles, as well as its narrative. Of course, 2013 was nine years ago, but the game holds up very well, though it's not as unique and special as it was when it was released in 2013.

"The Swapper is an award-winning, narrative-driven puzzle game set in the furthest reaches of space," reads an official blurb about the game on the PlayStation Store. "The Swapper takes place in an isolated and atmospheric sci-fi world. Players wield an experimental device that allows them to create clones of themselves, swapping their entire consciousness into new bodies to overcome the challenges of the environment."

If this deal doesn't tickle your fancy, the good news is it's one of many. Over on the PlayStation Store, there are two different promotional sales currently live: November Savings and Games Under $20, both of which discount hundreds of different games.

