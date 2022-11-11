PlayStation Plus Subscribers Love New Free Action RPG

PlayStation Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are loving one of November's free games. Regardless of whether you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber you can enjoy this new free game, and so far, it seems like everyone is doing just that. That said, you need to claim the game before next month because once the first Tuesday of December rolls around, it will no longer be a free download. The game in question is Nioh 2 from developer Team Ninja, which is one of November's free monthly PS Plus games and the headliner at that.

Over on Reddit, in a thread discussing this month's free games, a majority of users are talking about Nioh 2 and either praising the action RPG or expressing excitement to finally dive into it two years after its release.

"I've been waiting for Nioh 2 ever since launch, love souls-like games but didn't get on with Nioh 1, although I heard 2 was better, super stoked it's dropped and can't wait to get home and play," writes one Reddit user in the aforementioned thread. "Loved Nioh. Loving Nioh 2 as well, between all the instances of me yelling "I f*****g dodged!" or "I did the f*****g counter!". Good times, good times," adds another user.

For those that don't know: Nioh 2 debuted back on 2020. Since then, it's sold millions of copies and boasts Metacritic scores that range from 83 to 83, depending on the platform. A sequel to 2017's Nioh, it remains to be seen if it will be followed up by a third game in the series. That said, while it's important to note it's a sequel, it should also be noted that the games aren't connected by any type of game-spanning story. In other words, you don't need to play the first game to play Nioh 2.

