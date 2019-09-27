New PlayStation Store Flash Sale Live With Savings on 2019 PS4 Games

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment went live with a brand-new PlayStation Store Flash Sale, discounting a plethora of PS4 games. Unfortunately, in terms of flash sales, it’s pretty light. More specifically, it’s only 52 games deep. That said, many of the titles discounted are 2019 releases, but unfortunately, many of them aren’t the games from this year you’d hope to see. For example, there’s no Devil May Cry V, Resident Evil 2, Kingdom Hearts III, Mortal Kombat 11, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Days Gone, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, or any of the super notable 2019 games. However, there are a few 2019 gems, such as Control, World War Z, and Dirty Rally 2.0.

Anyway, as always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. Or, you can peep the highlights of the sale via the list below, which features the game title, the rounded price point, the discount percentage, and when applicable, what month it released this year. As for the list, it’s organized in alphabetical order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Battle Chasers: Nightwar — $7 — Save 75 percent

Control — $48 — Save 20 percent (August 2019 release)

Control Season Pass — -$20 — Save 20 percent

Dirt 4 — $12 — Save 80 percent

Dirt Rally 2.0 — $24 — Save 60 percent (February 2019 release)

Elex — $18 — Save 70 percent

F1 2019 — $36 — Save 40 percent (August 2019 release)

Fade to Silence — $30 — Save 40 percent (April 2019 release)

Fell Sell: Arbiter’s Mark — $19 — Save 35 percent (April 2019 release)

Ghost Giant — $19 — Save 25 percent (April 2019 release)

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered — $9 — Save 70 percent

Stranger Things 3: The Game — $10 — Save 50 percent (July 2019 release)

Team Sonic Racing — $20 — Save 50 percent (May 2019 release)

Trüberbrook — $21 — Save 30 percent (April 2019 release)

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered — $17 — Save 50 percent (May 2019 release)

World War Z — $24 — Save 40 percent — (April 2019 release)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition — $30 — Save 25 percent (July 2019 release)

As you can see, the sale isn’t that great. That said, if you’re looking for a fun game to play with friends, World War Z is great, and more or less scratches that Left 4 Dead itch. Team Sonic Racing is also a great choice if you’re just looking for some light-hearted fun with others. Meanwhile, for more of a narrative-driven experience, Control from Remedy Entertainment is a solid option. 25 percent off isn’t major, but it did just release.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Meanwhile, for more news, rumors, media, and information on all things PlayStation 4, click here.