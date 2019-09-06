PlayStation Store Sale: 40 Best PS4 Deals This Week

This week Sony Interactive Entertainment once again discounted hundreds of PS4 games over on the PlayStation Store. In fact, there’s almost so many discounts that it’s a daunting task to sift through each sale to find the bargains and steals. But good news, you don’t have to do that, because each week we do it for you. That’s right, we’ve gone through the hundreds of sales this week on the PlayStation Store sale and cleaned up most of the clutter down to a tidy list of 40 games.

That said, below you can peep said list, which isn’t organized in any particular order. And, as you can see, there’s a good amount of great deals for EA games this week, plus a few dirt cheap price points for some of the generation’s best indie games.

Anthem — $24 — Save 60 percent (2019 game) Battlefield V — $24 — Save 60 percent Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition — $7 — Save 75 percent Mass Effect: Andromeda — $7 — Save 75 percent STAR WARS Battlefront: Hoth Bundle — $7 — Save 75 percent STAR WARS Battlefront II — $7 — Save 70 percent STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition — $7 — Save 85 percent Disc Jam — $4 – Save 75 percent Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition — $30 — Save 50 percent Furi — $10 — Save 50 percent Hitman GO: Definitive Edition — $2 — Save 85 percent Virginia — $1 — Save 90 percent ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove — $11 — Save 40 percent (2019 game) Trials Rising — $12 — Save 50 percent (2019 game) The Wolf Among Us — $7 — Save 50 percent The Disney Afternoon Collection — $5 — Save 75 percent The Deadly Tower of Monsters — $4 — Save 70 percent Battlefield 4 — $5 — Save 75 percent Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition — $9 — Save 75 percent Need for Speed — $5 — Save 75 percent Need for Speed Payback — $10 — Save 50 percent Need for Speed Rivals — $5 — Save 75 percent Peggle 2 — $2 — Save 80 percent Unravel — $5 — Save 75 percent Unravel Two — $5 — Save 75 percent Fe — $5 — Save 75 percent Battlefield 1 Revolution — $10 — Save 75 percent A Way Out — $18 — Save 40 percent The Sims 4 — $16 — Save 60 percent (Sims 4 expansions 50-60 percent off) Daylight — $3 — Save 70 percent Batman: The Telltale Series – Season Pass — $7 — Save 50 percent Observation — $15 — Save 40 percent (2019 game) The Elder Scrolls Online — $10 — Save 50 percent Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition — $12 — Save 70 percent Get Even — $7 — Save 75 percent Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition — $7 — Save 70 percent Banner Saga Trilogy — $20 — Save 60 percent

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up on sale this week or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.