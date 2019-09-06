Gaming

PlayStation Store Sale: 40 Best PS4 Deals This Week

This week Sony Interactive Entertainment once again discounted hundreds of PS4 games over on the […]

By

This week Sony Interactive Entertainment once again discounted hundreds of PS4 games over on the PlayStation Store. In fact, there’s almost so many discounts that it’s a daunting task to sift through each sale to find the bargains and steals. But good news, you don’t have to do that, because each week we do it for you. That’s right, we’ve gone through the hundreds of sales this week on the PlayStation Store sale and cleaned up most of the clutter down to a tidy list of 40 games.

That said, below you can peep said list, which isn’t organized in any particular order. And, as you can see, there’s a good amount of great deals for EA games this week, plus a few dirt cheap price points for some of the generation’s best indie games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

  1. Anthem — $24 — Save 60 percent (2019 game)
  2. Battlefield V — $24 — Save 60 percent
  3. Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent
  4. Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition — $7 — Save 75 percent
  5. Mass Effect: Andromeda — $7 — Save 75 percent
  6. STAR WARS Battlefront: Hoth Bundle — $7 — Save 75 percent
  7. STAR WARS Battlefront II — $7 — Save 70 percent
  8. STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent
  9. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition — $7 — Save 85 percent
  10. Disc Jam — $4 – Save 75 percent
  11. Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition — $30 — Save 50 percent
  12. Furi — $10 — Save 50 percent
  13. Hitman GO: Definitive Edition — $2 — Save 85 percent
  14. Virginia — $1 — Save 90 percent
  15. ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove — $11 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)
  16. Trials Rising — $12 — Save 50 percent (2019 game)
  17. The Wolf Among Us — $7 — Save 50 percent
  18. The Disney Afternoon Collection — $5 — Save 75 percent
  19. The Deadly Tower of Monsters — $4 — Save 70 percent
  20. Battlefield 4 — $5 — Save 75 percent
  21. Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent
  22. EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition — $9 — Save 75 percent
  23. Need for Speed — $5 — Save 75 percent
  24. Need for Speed Payback — $10 — Save 50 percent
  25. Need for Speed Rivals — $5 — Save 75 percent
  26. Peggle 2 — $2 — Save 80 percent
  27. Unravel — $5 — Save 75 percent
  28. Unravel Two — $5 — Save 75 percent
  29. Fe — $5 — Save 75 percent
  30. Battlefield 1 Revolution — $10 — Save 75 percent
  31. A Way Out — $18 — Save 40 percent
  32. The Sims 4 — $16 — Save 60 percent (Sims 4 expansions 50-60 percent off)
  33. Daylight — $3 — Save 70 percent
  34. Batman: The Telltale Series – Season Pass — $7 — Save 50 percent
  35. Observation — $15 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)
  36. The Elder Scrolls Online — $10 — Save 50 percent
  37. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition — $12 — Save 70 percent
  38. Get Even — $7 — Save 75 percent
  39. Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition — $7 — Save 70 percent
  40. Banner Saga Trilogy — $20 — Save 60 percent

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up on sale this week or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Meanwhile, for more news, media, information, and rumors pertaining to PlayStation 4, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the console, and all things related to it, by clicking right here.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts