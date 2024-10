New PlayStation Store Sale Live With Nearly 300 Big PS4 Discounts

This week Sony Interactive Entertainment is back with another big PS4 sale over on the PlayStation Store. This time, it’s the September Savings Sale, which offers nearly 300 PS4 discounts, and plenty of PlayStation Vita, PSVR, and PS3 discounts as well. The sale is a bit light on heavy hitters, but there are some AAA games in the new promotion, plus plenty of great deals on some indie gems. It’s not the strongest PlayStation Store sale, but there’s a little bit of something for everyone.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right HERE. That said, if you don’t have time to sift through 341 discounts, don’t worry, you don’t have to. Below, you can find a curated list of the notable discounts, organized in alphabetical order:

American Fugitive — $12 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)

A Plague Tale: Innocence — $30 — Save 40 percent (Critically-acclaimed 2019 game)

Aven Colony — $7 — Save 75 percent

Axiom Verge — $10 — Save 50 percent

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass — $10 — Save 50 percent

Bully — $9 — Save 40 percent

Conan Exiles — $25 — Save 50 percent

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony — $20 — Save 50 percent

Deer Hunter Reloaded — $6 — Save 70 percent

Deus EX: Mankind Divided — $4 — Save 85 percent

Genesis Alpha One — $15 — Save 50 percent (2019 game)

Grand Theft Auto III — $9 — Save 40 percent

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — $17.49 — Save 50 percent

Grand Theft Auto V (PS3) — $10 — Save 50 percent

Grand Theft Auto Vice City — $9 — Save 40 percent

Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship — $4 — Save 75 percent

Hitman: Game of the Year Edition — $15 — Save 75 percent

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition — $2 — Save 75 percent

Hunting Simulator — $8 — Save 80 percent

InnerSpace — $5 — Save 75 percent

Hyper Sentinel — $1 — Save 91 percent

Just Cause 3– $6 — Save 70 percent

Lara Croft and The Temp of Osiris — $4 — Save 80 percent

Lara Croft GO — $2 — Save 75 percent

Layers of Fear — $5 — Save 75 percent

Life is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season — $5 — Save 70 percent

Life is Strange Complete First Season — $4 — Save 80 percent

Lords of the Fallen — $4 — Save 80 percent

Manhunt — $9 — Save 40 percent

Max Payne — $9 — Save 40 percent

Mugsters — $7 — Save 50 percent

Mulaka — $10 — Save 50 percent

Murdered Soul Suspect — $2 — Save 90 percent

Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden — $21 — Save 40 percent

My Time at Portia — $18 — Save 40 percent

Nex Machina — $10 — Save 50 percent

Nickelodeon Kart Racers — $15 — Save 50 percent

Nidhogg — $4 — Save 70 percent

Nidhogg 2 — $7 — Save 50 percent

Observer — $9 — Save 70 percent (great cyberpunk horror game)

Outcast: Second Contact — $8 — Save 80 percent

Outlast: Trilogy — $15 — Save 75 percent

Overcooked — $5 — Save 70 percent

Oxenfree — $6 — Save 40 percent

Persona 5 — $12 — Save 40 percent (one of the highest-rated games of this generation)

Race The Sun — $2 — Save 75 percent

Red Dead Revolver — $9 — Save 40 percent

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration — $10 — Save 84 percent

Sheltered — $4 — Save 75 percent

Skullgirls 2nd Encore — $10 — Save 60 percent

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition — $4 — Save 85 percent

Slime Rancher — $12 — Save 40 percent

Snake Pass — $8 — Save 60 percent

Sniper Elite 4– $18 — Save 70 percent

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent

SNK 40TH Anniversary Collection — $28 — Save 30 percent

Sonic Forces — $10 — Save 50 percent

Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $24 — Save 40 percent

SteamWorld Dig — $3 — Save 70 percent

SteamWorld Dig 2 — $10 — Save 50 percent

SteamWorld Heist — $4 — Save 75 percent

Tennis World Tour — $21 — Save 65 percent

The Coma: Recut — $4 — Save 75 percent

The Escapists 2 — $8 — Save 60 percent

The Escapists: Supermax Edition — $6 — Save 75 percent

theHunter: Call of the Wild — $18 — Save 40 percent

The Sinking City — $45 — Save 25 percent (2019 game)

The Warriors — $9 — Save 40 percent

Thief — $3 — Save 90 percent

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition — $6 — Save 80 percent

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — $15 — Save 50 percent

WRC Collection — $22 — Save 80 percent

Yooka-Laylee — $10 — Save 75 percent

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the sale or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ for any recommendations.