PlayStation Store Sale: 10 Best PS4 Games Available Right Now

The PlayStation Store is currently in the midst of its massive Spring Sale which means that hundreds upon hundreds of PlayStation 4 games are currently marked down from their usual price. With so many games seeing steep discounts, however, it can almost be hard to weed through each title and found out which deals are the best of the best. Fortunately, that's where we can help you out. We've poured through the entire library of games that are currently on sale on the PlayStation Store to find which deals you should capitalize on. While some of the best sales are for titles that have been out for a few years at this point, others that have only been out for a couple of months are also included in this promotion. As a whole, it's a fair mix of new and old in this lineup. Below are the top games that we think are worth your hard-earned money right now prior to the Spring Sale wrapping up at the end of April.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla It hasn't even been out for six months yet but Ubisoft is already including Assassin's Creed Valhalla in this huge PlayStation sale. The latest installment in the long-running action-adventure series is sure to keep you busy for quite a long time considering how much there is to do in the game. If you want to really get your bang for your buck, this is a great pickup. Price: $40.19

Hitman 3 Hitman 3 launched back in January of this year and it's likely one of the best games of 2021 so far. With endless permutations of every level, there's a lot of replayability to be had here which makes it worthy of adding to your library. Price: $44.99

The Last of Us Part II 2020's most notorious (and perhaps most beloved) game in The Last of Us Part II has also found its way into this Spring Sale. Coming in at half of its typical price, it's an easy game to recommend, especially if you haven't been spoiled on its story just yet. Price: $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V At this point, it seems like nearly everyone owns Grand Theft Auto V but if you have somehow been holding off, here's your chance to join millions of others. The Spring Sale has now brought the PS4 iteration of Rockstar's beloved open-world game to one of its lowest prices we've ever seen. Price: $14.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 Keeping with Rockstar, Red Dead Redemption 2 tells one of the best stories that we have seen in gaming over the past few years. It also has more to keep you busy than your typical open-world game. If you're vying to live like a cowboy for a bit, this is an excellent deal to jump on. Price: $29.99

Ghost of Tsushima Hot off the heels of a Ghost of Tsushima movie being announced, PlayStation has opted to now include its samurai-action game in this sale. If you haven't played it yet, then this is an easy recommendation and will surely give you an open-world filled with more beauty than you can imagine. Price: $40.19, $49.69

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Much like Grand Theft Auto V, it's hard to know anyone who doesn't have Skyrim at this point in time. But if you somehow never picked up the remastered iteration of the game that arrived a few years back, now might be the perfect time considering how cheap it is. Price: $15.99

Mortal Kombat 11 In what might be the best deal of all on this list, Mortal Kombat 11 has been marked down by a drastic 70% on PS4. With the new movie reboot releasing later in April as well, there's never been a better time to get back into Mortal Kombat. Price: $14.99

DOOM Eternal Likely the best shooter of 2020, DOOM Eternal has now received one of its best discounts ever on PlayStation 4. If you're itching to play something aggressive and thoroughly fun in every single moment, you can't go wrong with this one. Price: $23.99