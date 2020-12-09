PS4 Update 8.03 Live With New Feature

✖

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new PS4 update that all PlayStation players on the console can now download. Unlike some recent PS4 updates, this new one pushed by Sony doesn't do much of significance, or at least if it does, Sony doesn't outline and convey this significance. However, it does come packing a new feature, or more specifically, a small new audio feature.

The update -- which appears to be optional -- adds the ability to disable game chat audio in the quick menu under Sounds/Devices. With this turned on, not only will players not hear your voice in any and all game chat, but you won't hear their voice. In other words, think of it as a blanket opt-out of voice chat that ensures you don't have to opt-out every single time you start up a game that utilizes voice chat.

This only applies to in-game voice chat. With this option turned on, you will still be able to join party chat and both be heard by other players and hear what they are saying.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this feature is limited to just the PS4 or if it's also available on PS5, where a feature like this is much more needed due to the DualSense controller, which comes packing a built-in mic.

For now, Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn't accompanied the update with any further details or clearly clarified if the update is 100 percent optional for 100 percent of users. That said, if these details are provided, we will be sure to update the post with whatever Sony says.

In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks for both the PS4 and PS5 -- click here or check out the relevant links listed below.