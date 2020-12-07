PlayStation Releases New PS5 Hype Trailer Featuring Its Exclusive Games

✖

With the holiday season officially upon us, Sony has released a new trailer to continue building hype for its PlayStation 5 console. While the system is sold out everywhere at the moment, and prices are double MSRP or more on the secondary market, that isn't stopping the company from showcasing all that the system currently has to offer, and what will arrive within the next few months! Unsurprisingly, the trailer features a mix of exclusive games, as well as some third party titles that will arrive on other platforms. Regardless, many of those titles should prove appealing to prospective PS5 owners!

The trailer can be found embedded below.

Unsurprisingly, the trailer leads with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West. The former is the PS5's flagship launch game, while the latter should prove to be a big deal when it releases in 2021. Miles Morales is also available on PS4 right now, and Horizon Forbidden West will be available on the older console, as well. Leading with these two games is an interesting strategic decision; while fans might not be able to pick-up a PS5 at the moment, it also manages to showcase a pair of PlayStation exclusives that most fans will still be able to play.

The rest of the trailer features a highlight reel of other major games, including Resident Evil Village, Gran Turismo 7, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more. The fine print at the bottom of the screen informs viewers which of these games are true exclusives and timed exclusives, but the point remains that they will all be available on PS5, making them a selling point for the console.

It remains to be seen whether or not the PS5 will be able to maintain this level of hype. Sony has been the market leader for some time now, and analysts predict that should continue well into the new console generation. Fans might be tempted to pay top dollar to make sure there's a PS5 under the tree this year, but most will be better off holding out until the system is easier to come by online and in stores, especially since many of these games will arrive on PS4.

Have you managed to secure a PS5 yet? What do you think of Sony's new hype trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!